Anil Kumble reacts to R Ashwin's retirement from international cricket
India's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, Anil Kumble, has shared his feelings after Ravichandran Ashwin's shock retirement from international cricket. The announcement came after the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba ended in a draw due to heavy rain. This left the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series evenly poised at 1-1. Ashwin had earlier said he would retire on reaching 618 Test wickets, as a tribute to Kumble.
Kumble's message to Ashwin post-retirement
In a video shared by ESPNcricinfo, Kumble congratulated Ashwin on his brilliant career and his immense contribution to Indian cricket. "Congratulations, Ash, on a fantastic career. You've been a champion bowler for India, a champion all-rounder for India," Kumble said. He also noted the pressure that comes with such high expectations and praised Ashwin for always living up to them throughout his career.
Kumble expresses disappointment over Ashwin's retirement
Despite his admiration for Ashwin's achievements, Kumble was disappointed that the latter didn't surpass his record of 619 Test wickets. "I, for one, am a bit disappointed that you ended your career today at the international level. Ideally, I would have wanted to see you go beyond 619," said Kumble. However, he respected Ashwin's decision and wished him well in his future endeavors.
Ashwin's retirement sparks reactions from cricket fraternity
Ashwin's retirement has drawn reactions from a number of cricketing stalwarts. Current Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir, former head coach Ravi Shastri, and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane are among those who paid tribute to Ashwin's illustrious career. "A GOAT retires. Well done on what's been an outstanding career," tweeted Dinesh Karthik, while newly-appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah called Ashwin "India's greatest match-winners - a magician with the ball and an astute thinker of the game."