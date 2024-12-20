Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, and India's Richa Ghosh hold the record for the fastest half-centuries in Women's T20Is, each scoring 50 runs in just 18 balls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Nida Dar holds the record for the quickest 50 in 20 or fewer balls.

Richa Ghosh now has the joint-fastest fifty in WT20Is

A look at fastest fifties in Women's T20Is

By Parth Dhall 04:38 pm Dec 20, 202404:38 pm

What's the story India's Richa Ghosh produced an outstanding batting display in the 3rd WT20I against West Indies on Thursday. She scored an incredible 54 from just 21 balls at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. India won the match by 60 runs. Ghosh struck an 18-ball fifty, now the joint-fastest in the format (women's). Here are the fastest half-centuries in WT20Is.

Sophie Devine: 18 balls vs India, Bengaluru, 2015

New Zealand's Sophie Devine is one of only three women to have scored a half-century in 18 balls in T20Is. Devine did so in a 2015 WT20I against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She hammered a 22-ball 70 as the White Ferns chased down 126 in just 12.3 overs. Her knock was studded with 5 fours and 8 sixes.

Phoebe Litchfield: 18 balls vs WI, North Sydney, 2023

In October 2023, Phoebe Litchfield played her part in a historic WT20I between Australia and West Indies in North Sydney. Litchfield contributed to Australia's total of 212/6 with a 19-ball 52*. She smacked a half-century off just 18 balls. However, the Caribbeans scripted history after chasing down the record target. Hayley Matthews entered record books with a century (132) and 3/36.

Richa Ghosh: 18 balls vs WI, Navi Mumbai, 2024

As mentioned, Ghosh recorded an 18-ball fifty against West Indies in the Navi Mumbai WT20I. This is now the fastest half-century for India in WT20Is. Her knock had 3 fours and 5 sixes.

Nida Dar: 20 balls vs South Africa, Benoni, 2019

Pakistan's Nida Dar remains the only other batter with a WT20I half-century in 20 or fewer balls. She slammed one against South Africa in the Benoni game from 2019. Dar's 37-ball 75 helped the visitors rack up 172/5 in 20 overs. However, SA chased down the total in the final over. Lizelle Lee's 31-ball 60 stood out.