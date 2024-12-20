Jay Shah has already resigned as BCCI's secretary

BCCI set to elect Jay Shah's replacement on January 12

By Parth Dhall 04:21 pm Dec 20, 202404:21 pm

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 12. The meeting will take place at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The gathering is being held to elect new office-bearers for the posts of secretary and treasurer after resignations of Jay Shah and Ashish, respectively. Here are further details.

Career transitions

Shah and Shelar's new roles led to BCCI resignations

Shah, who was BCCI secretary for five years from 2019, took charge as the youngest ICC chairman on December 1. On the other hand, Shelar has become a cabinet minister in Maharashtra's newly-formed government. The career changes required their resignations from the BCCI as per Lodha Committee reforms which don't allow one person to hold two positions at the same time.

Interim roles

Interim secretary and treasurer's position at BCCI

Assam's Devajit Saikia is serving as the BCCI's interim secretary since Shah's exit. Besides, the treasurer's post is still vacant. Both secretary and treasurer are expected to be a unanimous decision. After Shah's appointment as ICC chairman, Rohan Jaitley (DDCA president) and Anil Patel (Gujarat Cricket Association secretary) have been speculated as his successors.

Constitutional requirement

BCCI's constitution mandates filling vacant positions

The BCCI's constitution states that any vacant post should be filled within 45 days via a Special General Meeting. Notably, the impending SGM will be held just two days before the deadline. A state association president confirmed the meeting date to PTI saying, "Yes, after the Apex Council Meeting on Thursday, state units were sent a notification about the date of the SGM."

Electoral process

BCCI seeks approval for electoral officer appointment

The BCCI has sought the Apex Council's nod to appoint Achal Kumar Jyoti, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Electoral Officer. He will conduct the elections at the SGM. An official board document states, "As the posts of Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer have been vacated, the same are required to be filled up for the remaining period at a Special General Meeting by way of elections."