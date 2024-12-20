Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashid Khan, known for his leadership skills, is set to captain MI Cape Town in the upcoming SA20 cricket season, starting January 9.

Rashid Khan to captain MI Cape Town in SA20

Rashid Khan to captain MI Cape Town in SA20

What's the story Renowned Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has been reinstated as the captain of Mumbai Indians Cape Town for the upcoming SA20 competition. The announcement comes as the ace spinner returns to lead the side after an injury-induced absence in the tournament's second season. Despite fielding a solid squad, MI Cape Town had a dismal run under Khan's initial leadership, ending up last on the points table.

Anticipated impact

Khan expected to bolster MI Cape Town

Khan's return is expected to bolster MI Cape Town's performance, which has had a rough start in the SA20 competition. The team has always finished at the bottom in previous seasons and is now looking up to Khan for a turnaround. Having been known for his brilliant leadership skills, Khan has been instrumental in Afghanistan's recent cricketing success.

Team composition

Khan to lead star-studded side

As the captain, Khan will be leading a star-studded team including cricketing stars like Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis. The squad also has seasoned stars like Ben Stokes and Trent Boult. The team's success is likely to depend on its bowling with Khan, Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and RCB's Nuwan Thushara carrying the burden of steering the side to a title win.

Upcoming tournament

SA20's 3rd season set to begin on January 9

The third season of the SA20 competition will kick off on January 9. Teams will be competing for the coveted trophy in the much-awaited tournament. With Khan at the helm and a strong bowling lineup, MI Cape Town is looking forward to improving its performance and making a mark in the upcoming games.

Information

Khan eyes this feat in T20 cricket

Khan also eyes a personal milestone in the upcoming SAT20 season. He could surpass Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in men's T20 cricket. With 622 T20 wickets, the leg-spinner still trails West Indies legend Bravo (631).