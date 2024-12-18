South Africa include injured Maharaj, Mulder for Pakistan Test series
South Africa have announced its Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan. The team features Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder, despite their recent injuries. Maharaj suffered a last-minute groin strain during the warm-ups for the first ODI in Paarl on Tuesday, while Mulder is recovering from a broken right middle finger sustained last month against Sri Lanka in Durban. Here's more.
Maharaj's injury status and potential replacements
Maharaj was forced to withdraw from the team sheet just before the toss owing to his injury. He is scheduled for a scan later on Wednesdat to assess the extent of his injury. The only other spinner in the squad is left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, who could step in if Maharaj's injury proves severe.
Mulder's recovery and potential squad changes
Mulder is in the final stages of his recovery from a broken right middle finger. If declared fit for the Boxing Day match, top-order batter Matthew Breetzke will be released from the squad. This decision depends on Mulder's fitness status ahead of the game against Pakistan.
Uncapped players and ODI squad members
The South African Test squad also features two uncapped players: seam bowlers Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka. Bosch, son of former international Tertius, gets his first call-up to an international side after a recent performance for a South African Invitation XI against the England Lions. Maphaka was included in the squad that played Sri Lanka as cover when Gerald Coetzee was injured but didn't play. He is currently part of the ODI squad playing against Pakistan.
Test players in ODI squad and bowling resources
Seven other Test players are also included in the 50-over playing group: captain Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada. However, Rabada and Jansen are unlikely to feature in all three matches as South Africa manages its bowling resources. This strategy comes in light of injuries to Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams who are all unavailable until next year.
South Africa's World Test Championship aspirations
South Africa need just one more victory to seal a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. They have two Tests against Pakistan to do so. The first match will be held at SuperSport Park on Boxing Day, followed by the annual New Year's Test at Newlands. These matches provide South Africa with crucial opportunities to move up the championship standings.
SA Test squad for PAK series
SA squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).