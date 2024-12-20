Summarize Simplifying... In short Rinku Singh, who led Meerut Mavericks to victory in the UPT20 League, is now set to captain Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Singh replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as UP skipper

Rinku Singh to lead Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

What's the story Star batter Rinku Singh has been named as the captain of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic competition. The tournament will begin on December 21. This is a career-defining moment for Singh as he will be leading a state team for the first time in senior domestic cricket. He replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently led UP in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where the side lost to Delhi in the quarter-final.

Previous leadership

Singh's successful stint as Meerut Mavericks captain

Earlier this year, Singh had shown his leadership skills by leading Meerut Mavericks to victory in the UPT20 League. He played a key role in the team's success, scoring 210 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 161.54 and taking seven wickets in as many matches. Speaking about his experience, Singh had said, "It was a big opportunity for me to lead Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, and I am happy that I could deliver."

Tournament goals

Focus on UP's performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Singh is now concentrating on steering UP in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, hoping to reclaim the title they won first in 2015/16. The tournament also provides national selectors an opportunity to scout for India's ODI squad for the impending Champions Trophy in February. However, Singh maintains he doesn't see the tournament as an audition for Team India, "I believe in God...if God has decided something for me, I will get that surely."

IPL prospects

Is Singh in race for KKR captaincy?

Singh's elevation to UP captain comes as his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), mulls over their leadership options for the 2025 season. Singh, a key player for KKR since 2018, was retained ahead of the mega auction in November. However, Singh isn't too concerned about leading KKR, saying, "I am not thinking too much about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season."

Career progression

Journey from financial struggles to success

Singh's family struggled financially until the Knight Riders bought him for ₹80 lakh at the IPL 2018 auction. Since smacking five sixes in an over, he has been on a roll. In the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season, he scored 953 runs at 105.88. He was also KKR's leading run-scorer in 2022 with 474 runs at a strike-rate of 149.52. He debuted in T20Is and ODIs for India in 2023.