Summarize Simplifying... In short On December 20, 1998, Brett Favre led the Packers to a 30-22 victory over the Tennessee Oilers, marking his fifth 30-touchdown season, a first in NFL history.

Despite a strong 1998 season, the Packers fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

Favre's record was later surpassed by Drew Brees with 10 such seasons, while Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers also showcased impressive performances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 1998, Brett Favre became the first player with five 30-touchdown seasons in the NFL (Image credit: X/@NFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Brett Favre becomes first player with five 30-touchdown seasons

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:13 pm Dec 20, 202403:13 pm

What's the story On December 20, 1998, Brett Favre etched his name into NFL history by becoming the first player to achieve five seasons with over 30 touchdown passes. Known for his durability and gunslinger mentality, Favre's accomplishment cemented his legacy as one of the game's greatest quarterbacks. This record-breaking feat highlighted his consistency and dominance during an illustrious career. Here's more about this historic feat.

Game recap

Packers edge past Oilers as Favre sets NFL TD record

The Packers defeated the Tennessee Oilers 30-22 in a pivotal game on December 20, 1998. Favre led the charge with three touchdown passes, achieving the milestone of five 30-touchdown seasons. The Packers' defense held strong against Eddie George and the Oilers' offense, while Ryan Longwell contributed three field goals. This victory kept the Packers in playoff contention and showcased Favre's brilliance.

1998 season

Recap of Favre's record-setting 1998 season

Favre led the Packers to an NFL record of 29 consecutive home wins (regular and postseason combined) until their streak ended against the Minnesota Vikings. That season, Favre threw for 4,212 yards, and 31 touchdowns, maintaining an 87.8 passer rating. Despite his efforts, Green Bay fell to the San Fransisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round after a dramatic last-minute touchdown by San Francisco.

Record

Brief about Favre's record five seasons with 30 TDs

The QB's record of 30 TDs across five different seasons started in the 1994 season (33 TDs), his third in the NFL and second with the Packers. Meanwhile, during the 1995 season, he managed 38 TDs following it with a career-high 39 TD season in 1996. He then managed 35 and 31 TDs in the 1997 and 1998 seasons respectively setting an NFL record.

Most 30-TD seasons

QBs with the most 30-TD seasons in the NFL

Drew Brees holds the record for the most 30-touchdown seasons in NFL history, achieving the feat 10 times while amassing over 48,000 passing yards in those years. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Favre each recorded nine such seasons, showcasing their consistency and dominance. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers follows closely with eight, boasting the highest passer rating (109.1) among them during his 30-touchdown seasons.