Summarize Simplifying... In short The top five quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a single Thanksgiving game are led by Aikman with 455 yards in 1998, followed by Cousins with 449 yards in 2016, Romo and Stafford both with 441 yards in 2012, and Rivers with 434 yards in 2017.

Despite their impressive performances, only Rivers managed to secure a win during his record-setting game.

These games have etched these quarterbacks' names in the history of Thanksgiving football.

Cowboys QB and Hall Of Famer, Troy Aikman leads the QBs list with the most passing yards in a single Thanksgiving game

Presenting QBs with most passing yards in a Thanksgiving game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:12 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story The NFL's Thanksgiving Day tradition, dating back to 1920, features legendary performances, especially by the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, who've hosted games since 1945 and 1978, respectively. A few players have showcased standout performances during this cherished holiday slate. Notably, four of the QBs on the list lost their respective games. We present quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a Thanksgiving game.

Troy Aikman - Dallas Cowboys, 1998 (455 yards)

Aikman's record of 455 passing yards still stands to date. The QB achieved this feat during the 1998 Thanksgiving game against the Minnesota Vikings. Although the Vikings routed the Cowboys (46-36), Aikman's performance of 455 yards, 34 passes, and one touchdown has been recorded in history. Meanwhile, Minnesota's Randall Cunningham shone with 359 yards and four TDs from 17 passes, sealing the victory.

Kirk Cousins - Washington Redskins, 2016 (449 yards)

Then Commanders' QB Cousins stands second on the list with 449 passing yards against the Cowboys in 2016. Although the Cowboys won the game 31-26, Cousins finished the game with 41 passes and three TDs entering his name into history books. Notably, Cousins also became the first Redskins quarterback with two 400-yard games in a season.

Tony Romo - Dallas Cowboys, 2012 (441 yards)

Another QB from the Cowboys makes the list in the form of Tony Romo who managed 441 passing yards in 2012. However, the Redskins recorded their fifth win with a 38-31 victory on the back of Robert Griffin III's four TDs and 304 yards. Meanwhile, Romo finished the game with 441 yards from 37 passes and three TDs including two interceptions.

Matthew Stafford - Detroit Lions, 2012 (441 yards)

Lions QB Matthew Stafford takes fourth place on the list with another 400+ yarder during the 2012 Thanksgiving game against the Houston Texans. Stafford became the fourth QB with the most passing yards who also lost the game. The Texans topped the Lions 34-31 as Stafford finished with two TDs and 31 passes. Houston's Arian Foster shone with 102 rushing yards and two TDs.

Philip Rivers - Los Angeles Chargers, 2017 (434 yards)

Rivers is the only QB on this list who managed to win the Thanksgiving game having recorded the fifth most passing yards. Rivers and the Chargers routed the Cowboys 28-6. The QB ended the game with 27 completed passes and three TDs, in addition to his name in the list of the top five QBs with most passing yards in a single Thanksgiving game.