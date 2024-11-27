Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling 1994 game, the Seahawks narrowly defeated the Chiefs 10-9, with Montana making history by surpassing 40,000 career passing yards, a feat only achieved by four other QBs before him.

Known for his game-changing performances, Montana retired with 40,551 passing yards, 273 touchdowns, and numerous records, including 32 fourth-quarter comebacks and four Super Bowl wins.

His legacy continues to inspire, with his No. 16 jersey retired by the 49ers in 1997.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1994, Joe Montana became the fifth QB to pass the 40,000 passing yards playing for the Chiefs (Image credit: X/@JoeMontana)

#ThisDayThatYear: Montana becomes fifth QB to surpass 40,000 passing yards

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:10 pm Nov 27, 202404:10 pm

What's the story On November 27, 1994, NFL legend Joe Montana became the fifth quarterback in history to surpass 40,000 career passing yards while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Known for his poise and precision, Montana solidified his place among the league's all-time greats, achieving yet another in addition to Super Bowl victories and MVP honors. Here's more about the game and the record.

Record

QB's with most career passing yards

Tom Brady leads the list with a record 89,214 yards in 335 games. He is followed by Drew Bress who has 80,358 yards across 287 games. The third QB on the list is Peyton Manning with 71, 940 yards in 266 games. Notably, Montana who finished his career with 40,551 yards stands 24th on the list and is followed by Johnny Unitas.

Game recap

Seahawks edge past Chiefs as Montana scripts history

In a tight 1994 matchup, the Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 10-9. Montana threw for 163 yards, including 19 passes. The Seahawks' defense stifled the Chiefs' offense, with Kansas City failing to capitalize on key opportunities. Montana's performance marked a significant milestone as he surpassed 40,000 career passing yards during the game, making him just the fifth QB to do so.

1994 season

QB's 1994 season stats

In the 1994 season, Montana achieved 299 passing yards and 493 total yards. The quarterback completed 60.6% of passes, totaling 3,283 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 6.7-yard average per attempt. With 57 sacks and 19 interceptions, Montana displayed a balanced and dominant effort throughout the season.

Achievements and milestones

Montana's records and accomplishments

Montana, known for his clutch performances, led his teams to 32 fourth-quarter comebacks. Famous for "The Catch" in the 1981 NFC Championship and another game-winning pass in Super Bowl XXIII, Montana retired with 40,551 career passing yards and 273 touchdowns. He won four Super Bowls, was a three-time MVP, and holds multiple postseason records. His No. 16 was retired by the 49ers in 1997.