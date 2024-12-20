#ThisDayThatYear: Kobe Bryant dominates, outscoring an entire team
On December 20, 2005, Kobe Bryant delivered a historic NBA performance, scoring 62 points in just three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks. Remarkably, Bryant outscored the entire Mavericks team 62-61 before sitting out the fourth quarter. This dominant display showcased his scoring brilliance and remains one of the most iconic achievements in NBA history. Let's revisit this unforgettable moment in basketball lore.
Bryant sets NBA record, outscored Dallas single-handedly in three quarters
Bryant scored a jaw-dropping 62 points in three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a commanding 112-90 victory over the Mavericks. Bryant's scoring outpaced the entire Mavericks team through three quarters, 62-61. He shot an impressive 18-of-31 from the field and 22-of-25 from the free-throw line, dominating every facet of the game before sitting out the fourth quarter with the win secured.
Recap of Bryant's stellar 62-point NBA record
Bryant's 62-point explosion remains one of the most dominant performances in NBA history. Facing a 60-win Mavericks team, Bryant single-handedly outscored them 62-61 through three quarters. Shooting 18-of-31 from the field and 22-of-25 from the line, Kobe showcased unparalleled efficiency. Though he sat out the fourth quarter, his statement was clear—a night of true greatness, which was later echoed by his historic 81-point game.
Kobe's career milestones in brief
Bryant's illustrious career saw him achieve remarkable milestones: drafted in 1996, he became an All-Star at 19, led the Lakers to five NBA titles, scored 81 points in a game, and earned MVP and Finals MVP honors. He also won two Olympic golds and surpassed Michael Jordan in scoring. In his 20th season with the Lakers, Bryant announced his retirement, leaving an unmatched legacy.