Summarize Simplifying... In short Kobe Bryant's legendary NBA career was marked by extraordinary feats, including a game where he outscored an entire team.

In a match against the Mavericks, Bryant scored 62 points in just three quarters, surpassing the Mavericks' total score of 61.

This performance, along with his five NBA titles, two Olympic golds, and surpassing Michael Jordan in scoring, cements his unmatched legacy in basketball history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2005, LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant went on a scoring spree, recording 62 points in three quarters and outscoring the entire Mavericks team (Image credit: X/@NBAcrazystats)

#ThisDayThatYear: Kobe Bryant dominates, outscoring an entire team

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:11 pm Dec 20, 202403:11 pm

What's the story On December 20, 2005, Kobe Bryant delivered a historic NBA performance, scoring 62 points in just three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks. Remarkably, Bryant outscored the entire Mavericks team 62-61 before sitting out the fourth quarter. This dominant display showcased his scoring brilliance and remains one of the most iconic achievements in NBA history. Let's revisit this unforgettable moment in basketball lore.

Game recap

Bryant sets NBA record, outscored Dallas single-handedly in three quarters

Bryant scored a jaw-dropping 62 points in three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a commanding 112-90 victory over the Mavericks. Bryant's scoring outpaced the entire Mavericks team through three quarters, 62-61. He shot an impressive 18-of-31 from the field and 22-of-25 from the free-throw line, dominating every facet of the game before sitting out the fourth quarter with the win secured.

Record

Recap of Bryant's stellar 62-point NBA record

Bryant's 62-point explosion remains one of the most dominant performances in NBA history. Facing a 60-win Mavericks team, Bryant single-handedly outscored them 62-61 through three quarters. Shooting 18-of-31 from the field and 22-of-25 from the line, Kobe showcased unparalleled efficiency. Though he sat out the fourth quarter, his statement was clear—a night of true greatness, which was later echoed by his historic 81-point game.

Milestones

Kobe's career milestones in brief

Bryant's illustrious career saw him achieve remarkable milestones: drafted in 1996, he became an All-Star at 19, led the Lakers to five NBA titles, scored 81 points in a game, and earned MVP and Finals MVP honors. He also won two Olympic golds and surpassed Michael Jordan in scoring. In his 20th season with the Lakers, Bryant announced his retirement, leaving an unmatched legacy.