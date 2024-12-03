#ThisDayThatYear: Philadelphia 76ers avoid tying record worst-ever NBA season start
On December 3, 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers avoided infamy by securing their first win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The triumph ended their 0-17 start, saving them from tying the NBA record for the worst season opening (0-18). Led by Michael Carter-Williams' double-double and Robert Covington's key plays, the 76ers finally broke their losing streak. Here's more.
76ers secure first win, avoid record-tying 0-18 start
The 76ers ended their 0-17 skid with an 85-77 win over the Timberwolves. Carter-Williams nearly recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Robert Covington added 17 points, including clutch fourth-quarter threes. Despite shooting 39% and committing 19 turnovers, Philadelphia capitalized on Minnesota's 35.7% shooting and errors to avoid tying the NBA's worst season-opening record and cement a morale-boosting victory.
76ers' 2014-15 season recap
The 2014-15 76ers season marked the 76ers' 76th in the NBA. Nerlens Noel debuted, while No. 3 pick Joel Embiid sat out with injuries. Notably, Carter-Williams was traded mid-season. After starting 0-17, one loss shy of the 2009-10 Nets' 0-18 record, the Sixers secured their first win on December 3. However, they finished 18-64, tied for the franchise's third-worst record.
Record for worst starts in the NBA
The NBA's worst season starts highlight teams' struggles. The 76ers endured 0-18 streak in 2015-16 (worst in the league) and 0-17 in 2014-15. The 2009-10 Nets mirrored their 0-18 drought. Meanwhile, the Clippers' 0-17 stretch in 1998-99 and the Heat's franchise debut with 0-17 in 1988-89 are the fourth and fifth worst. These slumps spanned weeks, from October to December or February to March.