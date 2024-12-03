Summarize Simplifying... In short The Philadelphia 76ers broke their 0-17 losing streak in the 2014-15 NBA season with a victory over the Timberwolves, avoiding the record for the worst season start.

Despite a rocky start and mid-season trades, the team managed to secure a morale-boosting win, capitalizing on their opponent's errors.

This season, along with other notable worst starts in NBA history, highlights the resilience and determination of teams in the face of adversity.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers avoid tying record worst-ever NBA season start (Image credit: X/@sixers)

#ThisDayThatYear: Philadelphia 76ers avoid tying record worst-ever NBA season start

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:10 pm Dec 03, 202402:10 pm

What's the story On December 3, 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers avoided infamy by securing their first win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The triumph ended their 0-17 start, saving them from tying the NBA record for the worst season opening (0-18). Led by Michael Carter-Williams' double-double and Robert Covington's key plays, the 76ers finally broke their losing streak. Here's more.

Game recap

76ers secure first win, avoid record-tying 0-18 start

The 76ers ended their 0-17 skid with an 85-77 win over the Timberwolves. Carter-Williams nearly recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Robert Covington added 17 points, including clutch fourth-quarter threes. Despite shooting 39% and committing 19 turnovers, Philadelphia capitalized on Minnesota's 35.7% shooting and errors to avoid tying the NBA's worst season-opening record and cement a morale-boosting victory.

Season record

76ers' 2014-15 season recap

The 2014-15 76ers season marked the 76ers' 76th in the NBA. Nerlens Noel debuted, while No. 3 pick Joel Embiid sat out with injuries. Notably, Carter-Williams was traded mid-season. After starting 0-17, one loss shy of the 2009-10 Nets' 0-18 record, the Sixers secured their first win on December 3. However, they finished 18-64, tied for the franchise's third-worst record.

Worst starts

Record for worst starts in the NBA

The NBA's worst season starts highlight teams' struggles. The 76ers endured 0-18 streak in 2015-16 (worst in the league) and 0-17 in 2014-15. The 2009-10 Nets mirrored their 0-18 drought. Meanwhile, the Clippers' 0-17 stretch in 1998-99 and the Heat's franchise debut with 0-17 in 1988-89 are the fourth and fifth worst. These slumps spanned weeks, from October to December or February to March.