Summarize Simplifying... In short Kobe Bryant made NBA history by becoming the youngest player to score 30,000 career points at the age of 34 years and 104 days.

This achievement places him among basketball legends like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan in the NBA's 30,000-point club.

Bryant's milestone was reached during a game against the Hornets, further cementing his legendary status in the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2012 Kobe Bryant becomes youngest player to reach 30,000 points (Image credit: X/@NBAcrazystats)

#ThisDayThatYear: Kobe Bryant becomes youngest player to reach 30,000 points

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:15 am Dec 05, 202401:15 am

What's the story On December 5, 2012, Kobe Bryant etched his name in the NBA record books, becoming the youngest player to score 30,000 career points. The Black Mamba achieved this iconic feat at just 34 years and 104 days old during the Lakers' 103-87 win over the New Orleans Hornets. Notably, Bryant surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's record of 35 years, 179 days. Here's more.

Game recap

Bryant reaches 30,000 points milestone in Lakers' victory.

Bryant led the Lakers with 29 points, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points during their 103-87 victory over the Hornets. Dwight Howard added 18 points and five blocks, while Ryan Anderson scored 31 for New Orleans. A third-quarter 13-0 run sealed the game for Los Angeles, snapping a two-game skid and adding another milestone to Bryant's legendary career.

Record

Breakdown of Bryant's incredible career milestone

Bryant became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points at 34 years, 104 days, during the Lakers' 103-87 win over the Hornets. Scoring 29 points, including a milestone basket late in the second quarter, Bryant joined legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan. NBA commissioner David Stern praised Bryant's incredible career, calling him one of the game's greatest talents.

Youngest players

Youngest NBA players to reach 30,000 career points

The NBA's 30,000-point club features basketball legends who defined scoring greatness. LeBron James leads with 40,474* points, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) follow. Bryant (33,643) and Michael Jordan (32,292) dazzled with scoring highs of 2,832 and 3,041 points in single seasons. Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), whose 4,029-point season remains unmatched, round out this elite group.