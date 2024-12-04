Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool is planning to offer a new contract to Mohamed Salah, who has been a key player with 224 goals and 98 assists in 369 matches.

The club is also negotiating new deals with other players including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite their impressive performances, options for Salah and van Dijk may be limited due to their age and current contract expiration dates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salah's current deal runs until 2025 (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Liverpool set to offer new contract to Mohamed Salah

By Rajdeep Saha 10:41 pm Dec 04, 202410:41 pm

What's the story Liverpool are preparing to make a formal contract offer to star player Mohamed Salah. The development comes amid talks over the Egyptian forward's future with the club. Although some frustration has been expressed over the pace of negotiations, insiders have described preliminary talks as "positive." The Athletic's David Ornstein has confirmed that a formal contract proposal for Salah is on the horizon.

Uncertainty

Salah's future at Liverpool: A matter of speculation

Salah's future with Liverpool has been the subject of intense speculation of late. After a 2-0 win over Manchester City, he told Sky Sports, "Honestly, that was in my head. This is, up until now, the last City game I play for Liverpool [at Anfield]." However, sources close to Salah have said he is frustrated with the slow progress of talks with club officials.

Salah

224 goals and 98 assists for Salah in Liverpool colors

Salah owns a tally of 224 goals for Liverpool from 369 matches (98 assists). In 263 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 166 goals and 75 assists. In 20 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 13 goals and 12 assists. He has been involved in 25 goals. Overall, Salah has 168 Premier League goals and 76 assists (G2 A1 for Chelsea).

Ongoing talks

Liverpool's contract negotiations with other players

Liverpool is also in talks with other key players. The club has already offered a new deal to Virgil van Dijk, whose current contract expires this season. Talks are also on with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Despite their world-class status, Salah and van Dijk may have limited options due to their age and current contracts' expiration.