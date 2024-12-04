Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool's star defender, Van Dijk, is in contract negotiations with the club.

The length of the contract, not the wages, could be the main issue due to Van Dijk's age and Liverpool's financial sustainability rules.

Liverpool's contract offer to star defender falls short of expectations

By Rajdeep Saha 09:50 pm Dec 04, 202409:50 pm

What's the story Liverpool have offered a new contract to its captain, Virgil van Dijk. However, an agreement is yet to be reached as the initial offer fell short of the 33-year-old player's expectations. The development comes amid speculation surrounding the future of key players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, whose contracts are also set to be renewed at the end of June.

Financial details

Van Dijk's current earnings and Liverpool's top earner

Van Dijk currently earns an estimated £220,000 per week, a figure much lower than Liverpool's highest-paid player, Salah. The Egyptian forward has set a club record with his weekly earnings of £350,000. Despite the financial disparity, Van Dijk remains a crucial asset to the team as evidenced by his stellar performance in Liverpool's recent 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Contract negotiations

Liverpool's financial considerations and sustainability rules

Contract negotiations are usually a long-drawn affair, with clubs having to weigh their financials against the demands of players and their agents. Like all Premier League clubs, Liverpool also has to abide by profit and sustainability rules. There have been suggestions they may not be able to keep van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold due to this. Despite this speculation, the club has remained calm on the matter.

Contract duration

Contract length could be a sticking point in negotiations

The contract length, not wages, could be the sticking point in negotiations with Van Dijk. Considering he is 33 years old, Liverpool may only want to hand their captain a two-year deal. This cautious approach isn't unusual among clubs who have struggled in the past with long-term contracts for star players whose performance levels may dip over time.

Information

VVD's crunch Liverpool stats on offer

Van Dijk has played 288 times for the Reds in all competitions. He owns 25 goals and 10 assists. Notably, 210 of his appearances have come in the Premier League (G19 A7).