Manchester City go 32 matches unbeaten in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:45 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story An Erling Haaland goal was enough as Manchester City edged past Southampton in matchweek 9 of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Man City had several chances to win by a bigger margin but lacked the finesse in front of goal. Notably, the win ensured Pep Guardiola's side to remain 32 matches unbeaten in the Premier League. Here are further details.

Man City are top of the Premier League table

Man City are unbeaten in 28 Premier League matches so far in 2024 with this victory. As mentioned, they are unbeaten in 32 Premier League games. Before this, they beat Wolves 2-1. Guardiola's side owns 23 points from 9 matches (W7, D2) and are placed top of the table. On the other hand, Southampton are 19th with 8 defeats and a draw (1 point).

74th Premier League goal for Haaland

Making his 75th appearance in the Premier League, Haaland has raced to 74 goals. He also owns 13 assists. In the onging season, Haaland now owns 11 goals from nine games. In all competitions, Haaland has amassed 14 goals this season from 13 matches. He has managed 104 goals in 111 games for Guardiola's side.

Here are the match stats

City had 22 attempts with 8 shots on target compared to five attempts and two shots on target from the Saints. Hosts Coty owned 58% ball possession and owned 92% pass accuracy from 613 passes. City had 54 touches in the opposition box.

City see off Southampton

Haaland shrugged off defender Jan Bednarek to turn Matheus Nunes' fifth-minute cross to hand City the lead. Southampton held on thereafter with the hosts coming close via Haaland and Mateo Kovacic. Southampton's Cameron Archer struck the post late on before half-time. City had a host of chances to add to the lead in the 2nd half but couldn't convert. Haaland had the best moments.

Key records scripted in the contest

City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Southampton in the Premier League on home soil (W11 D2). Southampton have beaten City once in their last 15 Premier League games. For the 2nd time in their history, Southampton have failed to win their opening nine matches of a Premier League campaign (also 1998-99).