#ThisDayThatYear: Isiah Thomas crowned Detroit's all-time scoring leader
On December 01, 1991, in NBA history, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas solidified his place in franchise lore by becoming the team's all-time leading scorer with 15,493 points. Known for his leadership and electrifying play, Thomas set the record during his storied 13-season career in Detroit, leaving an indelible mark on the Pistons' legacy. He achieved this milestone during Detroit's win over Houston Rockets.
Thomas becomes leading scorer for Detroit as they defeat Houston
The Pistons secured a narrow 94-87 victory over the Rockets. Thomas led the way with 22 points and 12 assists, while Mark Aguirre added 18 points. Despite Otis Thorpe's 20-point effort for Houston, Detroit's defense held strong in the final moments. This win marked a crucial step for the Pistons improving their record to 8-9 in the regular season.
Isiah Thomas becomes Detroit's leading points scorer
Thomas surpassed Bob Lanier, who tallied 15,488 points in 681 games, to become the Pistons' all-time leading scorer with 15,493 points. In the milestone game, Thomas delivered 22 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds, shooting 9-of-16 from the field and securing a victory for Detroit. Remarkably, Thomas remains Detroit's all-time scoring leader, amassing an impressive 18,822 points over his legendary career.
Point guard's career stats in numbers
Over 13 regular NBA seasons, Thomas consistently excelled, averaging 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. Known for his scoring efficiency, Thomas shot 45.2% from the field and maintained a true shooting percentage of 51.6%. His playoff performances were equally impressive, with averages of 20.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 111 games, solidifying his status as a Pistons legend.
Players with most points for the Detroit Pistons
As mentioned Thomas is the leading points scorer for the Pistons having amassed 18,822 points across 979 games in 13 seasons. He is trailed by Joe Dumars with 16,401 points in 1,018 games in 14 seasons. Notably, Lanier has amassed 15,488 points in just 681 games the second lowest among the top five. He is followed by Dave Bing with 15,235 points (675 games).