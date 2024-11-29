Summarize Simplifying... In short Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend, announced his retirement in the 2015-16 season after a 20-year career with the Lakers, setting a record for the longest stint with a single team.

His career was studded with achievements including 18 All-Star selections, two NBA Finals MVPs, and a league MVP in 2008.

Bryant, who was drafted 13th overall in 1996, won 5 NBA championships and 2 Olympic gold medals, and became the youngest to score 30,000 career points at 34.

(Image credit: X/@NBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: Kobe Bryant announces 2015-16 will be his last season

November 29, 2015

What's the story On November 29, 2015, Kobe Bryant, one of basketball's all-time greats, announced his retirement from the NBA at the end of the 2015-16 season. Sharing his heartfelt decision through a poem titled Dear Basketball on The Players' Tribune, Kobe bid farewell to the game. The announcement marked the beginning of a farewell tour that celebrated his legendary 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant's legendary career was filled with remarkable milestones and unforgettable moments. Across 20 seasons with the Lakers, the most with a single team in NBA history, he earned 18 All-Star selections—the longest consecutive streak—two NBA Finals MVPs, and the 2008 league MVP. Highlights include his iconic 81-point game, six career 60-point performances, and a breathtaking 60-point farewell in 2016, cementing his legacy.

Bryant was drafted 13th overall in 1996, won 5 NBA championships (2000-2002, 2009, 2010), and 2 Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012). He scored 81 points in one game (2006), recorded 9 consecutive 40-point games (2003), and achieved 11 All-NBA First Team selections. He was an 18-time All-Star, NBA MVP (2008), and at 34, became the youngest to score 30,000 career points (2012).

Across his storied 20-season career, Bryant consistently delivered elite performances, averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 1,346 regular-season games. His postseason numbers were equally impressive, with 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game over 220 appearances. Notably, Kobe achieved a career field goal percentage of 44.7% while showcasing remarkable consistency from the free-throw line at 83.7%.