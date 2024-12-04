Summarize Simplifying... In short The Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks are leading the NBA in defensive ratings through Week 7.

The Thunder tops the list with a 104.4 rating, followed by the Celtics at 110.8, the Heat at 112.1, and the Knicks at 114.6.

These ratings reflect each team's defensive prowess, including blocks, steals, defensive rebounds, and turnovers per game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference and also lead the league with the best defensive rating (Image credit: X/@okcthunder)

NBA: Top teams with best defensive rating through Week 7

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:45 pm Dec 04, 202406:45 pm

What's the story Western Conference leaders, Oklahoma City Thunder, who have clinched their NBA Cup quarter-final berth, lead in offensive rating as of Week 7. Notably, in the regular season, Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 16-5 record. They have a 9-2 record at home and 7-3 away. We present to you the top four NBA teams with the best offensive rating.

#1

Oklahoma City Thunder - 104.4 defensive rating

As mentioned, Oklahoma City Thunder have the lowest defensive rating by a team this season, with a 104.4 rating. Having played 21 games this season, they have managed 6.4 blocks per game including 32.5 defensive rebounds per game. Additionally, they boast a total of 11.6 turnovers per game (lowest in the league) including a record 11.9 steals per game.

#2

Boston Celtics - 110.8 defensive rating

Defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, stand second in the defensive rating through Week 7. Boston have a 110.8 defensive rating through 21 games scoring 354 points in total this season. Meanwhile, they also own 33.7 defensive rebounds per game including 11.8 turnovers per game. Additionally, they have managed 7.4 steals per game and 5.5 blocks per game.

#3

Miami Heat - 112.1 defensive rating

Seventh-placed Heat have managed a 112.1 defensive rating across 19 games scoring 309 points in total. Miami have a 9-10 record but have dropped their last two games, and would be looking to get back. They also own 9.2 steals per game and 3.5 blocks per game. Additionally, they also have managed 32.9 defensive rebounds per game and 12.9 turnovers per game.

#4

New York Knicks - 114.6 defensive rating

The Knicks, who are on a three-game win streak and are still unbeaten in the NBA Emirates Cup stand fourth on this list with a 114.6 defensive rating. Overall, they have managed to score 379 points in total including 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game in 21 games. They also own 33.0 defensive rebounds per game including 13 turnovers per game.