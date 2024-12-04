NBA: Top teams with best defensive rating through Week 7
Western Conference leaders, Oklahoma City Thunder, who have clinched their NBA Cup quarter-final berth, lead in offensive rating as of Week 7. Notably, in the regular season, Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 16-5 record. They have a 9-2 record at home and 7-3 away. We present to you the top four NBA teams with the best offensive rating.
Oklahoma City Thunder - 104.4 defensive rating
As mentioned, Oklahoma City Thunder have the lowest defensive rating by a team this season, with a 104.4 rating. Having played 21 games this season, they have managed 6.4 blocks per game including 32.5 defensive rebounds per game. Additionally, they boast a total of 11.6 turnovers per game (lowest in the league) including a record 11.9 steals per game.
Boston Celtics - 110.8 defensive rating
Defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, stand second in the defensive rating through Week 7. Boston have a 110.8 defensive rating through 21 games scoring 354 points in total this season. Meanwhile, they also own 33.7 defensive rebounds per game including 11.8 turnovers per game. Additionally, they have managed 7.4 steals per game and 5.5 blocks per game.
Miami Heat - 112.1 defensive rating
Seventh-placed Heat have managed a 112.1 defensive rating across 19 games scoring 309 points in total. Miami have a 9-10 record but have dropped their last two games, and would be looking to get back. They also own 9.2 steals per game and 3.5 blocks per game. Additionally, they also have managed 32.9 defensive rebounds per game and 12.9 turnovers per game.
New York Knicks - 114.6 defensive rating
The Knicks, who are on a three-game win streak and are still unbeaten in the NBA Emirates Cup stand fourth on this list with a 114.6 defensive rating. Overall, they have managed to score 379 points in total including 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game in 21 games. They also own 33.0 defensive rebounds per game including 13 turnovers per game.