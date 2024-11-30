Summarize Simplifying... In short Michael Jordan, the NBA legend, became the second-fastest player to score 25,000 points, achieving this feat in 782 games, just behind Wilt Chamberlain's record of 691 games.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1996, Michael Jordan becomes second fastest player to reach 25,000 points (Image credit: X/@SoleRetriever)

#ThisDayThatYear: Michael Jordan becomes second-fastest player to reach 25,000 points

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:21 pm Nov 30, 202401:21 pm

What's the story On November 30, 1996, Michael Jordan etched his name in NBA history as the second-fastest player to reach 25,000 career points playing for the Chicago Bulls. With this, he also became the 10th player to reach the 25k points mark in the league. His achievement placed him among basketball's elite, underscoring his scoring prowess and dominance. Here's more.

Game recap

Bulls top Spurs 97-88, as Jordan reached 25k points milestone

The Bulls edged past the Spurs 97-88 in a thrilling matchup. Jordan led the Bulls scoring 35 points and grabbing nine rebounds, while Scottie Pippen added 19 points. Despite Domonique Wilkins' 25-point effort for the Spurs, their late-game rally fell short. The Bulls' balanced attack and clutch defense sealed their narrow victory.

Record

Players with least games to hit the 25,000 points mark

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record as the fastest player to reach 25,000 points in just 691 games, setting an unmatched standard. Jordan follows closely, achieving the milestone in 782 games, showcasing his dominance. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (889), LeBron James (915), and Oscar Robertson (917) complete this exclusive list of NBA legends, each demonstrating extraordinary consistency and talent.

Career

Jordan's career highlights in brief

Jordan's legendary journey began as the No. 3 NBA Draft pick in 1984. He won Rookie of the Year in 1985, despite missing 61 games due to a broken foot. Jordan's playoff heroics include scoring an NBA-record 63 points in 1986 and delivering "The Shot" in 1989. With six championships, five MVPs, and iconic moments like "The Flu Game," Jordan defined greatness.

Career stats

Hall Of Famer's career stats in numbers

Jordan's NBA career was marked by unparalleled dominance, both in the regular season and playoffs. Averaging 30.1 points per game during the regular season, with 83.5% accuracy from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, his scoring surged to 33.4 points per game. With over 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game throughout his career, Jordan's all-around brilliance solidified his status.