The Joker still stands strong on the MVP ladder, aiming for this fourth MVP award this season

NBA: Decoding the contenders for NBA MVP race this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:03 pm Nov 30, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Nikola Jokic remains atop the NBA MVP Ladder through Thanksgiving, leading the race with stellar form. For the first time this season, the top five spots remain unchanged, showcasing the consistent excellence of established stars. These players, led by Jokic, set a high bar for themselves and their teams, facing weekly challenges from contenders like Kevin Durant and others as the season progresses.

#1

Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets (29.7 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 10.6 apg)

Jokic showcased his dominance with a 34-point, 13-rebound performance against the Lakers, before bouncing back from a tough loss to the Knicks with a 30-point display against Utah. Among league leaders in points, rebounds, and assists, and ranked 17th in steals, the reigning MVP continues to shine. Jokić sits firmly atop the MVP ladder, leading the Denver Nuggets in their pursuit of continued success.

#2

Jayson Tatum: Boston Celtics (28.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 5.8 apg)

Tatum remains firmly in the No. 2 spot on the MVP Ladder, showcasing his value during a rare shooting slump, such as missing all 10 of his 3-point attempts in a win over Washington. Averaging nearly a double-double over his last five games, his rebounding skills stand out for a small forward. With Boston riding a seven-game win streak, Tatum's consistency strengthens his case.

#3

Anthony Davis: LA Lakers (29.2 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 1.9 bpg)

Despite being eliminated from the NBA Cup, the Lakers hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference, fueled by some impressive wins this season. Davis faced a tough matchup against MVP frontrunner Jokić, managing only 14 points in a rare subpar performance. However, he rebounded strongly with back-to-back double-doubles. Still, the competition for his position on the MVP list is heating up.

#4

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Bucks (32.4 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 6.4 apg)

The Bucks are riding a strong five-game winning streak, with Antetokounmpo shining after a 32-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Notably, he leads the league in scoring, hitting 60% of his shots. Over two games, Giannis tallied 69 points and 21 rebounds, driving Milwaukee's resurgence from a 2-8 start. With a softer schedule ahead, the Bucks' record may no longer hinder Giannis' MVP case.

#5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Oklahoma City Thunder (29.5 ppg, 6.4 apg)

The Thunder, currently first in the Western Conference, are on a five-game win streak, including victories over the Lakers and Warriors. Shai has scored 30+ points in four of his last five games, showcasing his consistency. His 35 points helped secure a win over the Warriors. Shai has failed to score 20 points only once this season, in a dominant win over the Spurs.