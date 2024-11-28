Summarize Simplifying... In short In an electrifying 'Battle of Ohio', the Bengals beat the Browns 58-48, marking the second-highest scoring game in NFL history.

The record is held by the Redskins' 72-41 victory over the Giants in 1966.

This high-scoring trend showcases the incredible offensive capabilities of these teams, making for some truly unforgettable games.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2004, the Bengals triumphed over the Bears in NFL's second-highest scoring showdown (Image credit: X/@Bengals)

#ThisDayThatYear: Bengals triumph in NFL's second-highest scoring showdown

By Pavan Thimmaiah 11:24 am Nov 28, 202411:24 am

What's the story On November 28, 2004, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns in a thrilling 58-48 showdown, marking the second-highest-scoring game in NFL history. The 106 combined points are the most since the Redskins beat the Giants 72-41 in 1966. This unforgettable clash showcased relentless offensive firepower from both teams. We decode the historic game and detail one of the most heated NFL intrastate rivalries

Game recap

Bengals outplay Browns in the second-highest-scoring NFL game

The Bengals triumphed over the Browns 58-48 in an electrifying game featuring explosive offenses. Rudi Johnson starred with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Carson Palmer threw four touchdown passes. Cleveland's Kelly Holcomb countered with 413 passing yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, the teams combined for 106 points, the second-highest total in NFL history.

Rivarly

Revisiting the history behind the 'Battle of Ohio'

The Bengals and Browns, AFC North rivals, first faced off in 1970. Their rivalry includes 102 meetings. Cincinnati leads the series 54-48. The Bengals' biggest win, 37-3 (2015), while the Browns', 34-0 (1987). Both teams share ties to coach Paul Brown, Ohio pride, and split fanbases. Cincinnati holds the longest streak (seven wins, 2014-2017), matched by Cleveland's (1992-1995). They've never clashed in the playoffs.

Games

Highest-scoring games in NFL history

NFL history's highest-scoring regular-season games showcase incredible offensive feats. The record-holder is Washington's 72-41 win over New York (113 points, 1966). The Bengals' 58-48 victory over the Browns (106 points, 2004) ranks second, followed by the Rams' 54-51 triumph over the Chiefs (105 points, 2018). Meanwhile, two games scoring 101 points are tied for fourth place: Saints-Giants (52-49, 2015) and Raiders-Oilers (52-49, 1963).

Highest-scoring game

Recap of the NFL's highest-scoring game

The Redskins defeated the Giants 72-41 in the highest-scoring game in NFL history, with a combined 113 points. Washington's explosive offense featured nine touchdowns, including two rushing scores by A.D. Whitfield and multiple passing TDs from Sonny Jurgensen. New York's effort included two touchdowns from Garry Wood, but turnovers and defensive struggles sealed their fate. This historic game remains unmatched for its offensive fireworks.