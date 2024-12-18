Summarize Simplifying... In short Hayley Matthews, the West Indies Women's cricket team captain, has achieved two significant milestones in Women's T20 Internationals (WT20Is).

She has become the 15th player to score over 2,500 runs and represented West Indies Women for the 100th time, making her the third player to do so.

Matthews has also performed exceptionally against India Women, with a total of 317 runs and 14 wickets.

Matthews slammed an unbeaten 85 as WI Women won the match

Hayley Matthews attains these unique milestones in WT20Is: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:48 pm Dec 18, 202405:48 pm

What's the story West Indies' Hayley Matthews attained two unique career milestones in Women's T20Is. The celebrated all-rounder went past 2,500 runs in WT20Is during the 2nd encounter of the 2024 series against India in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Matthews slammed an unbeaten 85 as WI Women won the match by nine wickets while chasing 160. Here we decode the milestones and the player's crunch WT20I stats.

Matthews floors India with an unbeaten 85

Smriti Mandhana's fifty helped India get to 159/9 in 20 overs. Matthews played her part and claimed two wickets. In response, the WI skipper smashed a fiery 85*. Her knock had 17 fours. She struck at 180.85.

Dual career milestone for Matthews

In 103 matches, Matthews has raced to a tally of 2,542 runs at an average of 26.20. She owns 15 fifties and 2 hundreds. Notably, she became the 15th player in WT20Is with 2,500-plus runs. On the other hand, Matthews represented WI Women for the 100th time in WT20Is. She became just the 3rd player to do so after Sarah Taylor and Deandra Dottin.

Her batting stats in WT20Is

As mentioned, Matthews surpassed 2,500 WT20I runs. Notably, 2,464 of her runs have come for West Indies from 100 matches at 26.21 (100s: 2, 50s: 14). She managed another 78 runs for Barbados Women in 2022, having played three matches for the now-defunct team.

Her exploits against India Women

As per ESPNcricinfo, Matthews owns a total of 317 runs from 15 matches against India Women. She slammed her maiden fifty. Meanwhile, her 2/36 saw her get to 14 scalps against INDW at 21.71. Her ER is 6.46.