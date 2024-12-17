Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood's injury could potentially impact Australia's performance in the ongoing Gabba Test against India.

Hazlewood, who had previously missed a match due to a side strain, managed to take a crucial wicket before his injury but his absence may weaken Australia's bowling attack.

Despite a strong start by Australia, with Travis Head and Steve Smith scoring centuries, persistent rain and Hazlewood's injury add uncertainty to the match's outcome.

Hazlewood bowled just one over on Day 4 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Josh Hazlewood's injury mars Australia's chances in Gabba Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:03 am Dec 17, 202411:03 am

What's the story Australian cricket team has suffered a major blow as pacer Josh Hazlewood developed calf soreness on Day 4 of the ongoing Gabba Test against India. The 33-year-old bowled just one over before leaving the field with the injury. "Josh Hazlewood reported calf awareness in this morning's warm-up. He will be taken for scans to assess the injury," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

Injury impact

Hazlewood's injury raises concerns for Australia

Hazlewood's injury comes after he missed the Pink Ball Test due to a side strain and replaced fellow pacer Scott Boland for this match. Prior to his injury, Hazlewood bowled five overs on Day 3, taking the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli. However, he looked shaky during his brief spell on Day 4 with his first delivery being way outside off stump.

Team impact

Australia's bowling attack weakened by Hazlewood's injury

The injury could leave Australia a bowler short, possibly hampering their chances of getting India out and winning the ongoing Test. Cricket.com.au reported that Hazlewood is suffering from "calf awareness" and will undergo medical scans to determine the extent of his injury. The Australian team spokesperson confirmed that this puts him in doubt to bowl again in this innings.

Player stats

Hazlewood's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Hazlewood has picked six wickets in three innings at an average of 13.17. If he fails to recover in time for the upcoming matches, Scott Boland could make a return to the lineup at the MCG. This development adds another layer of uncertainty to Australia's bowling attack as they navigate through this crucial Test match against India.

Summary

Rain has impacted the Gabba game

Australia had posted a formidable first-innings total of 445. While Travis Head scored an aggressive 152 off 160 balls, Steve Smith also contributed with a century (101 runs). Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets. In response, the Aussie pacers made early strikes as the hosts were 51/4 at the end of Day 3. Though the Aussies have dominated the contest, peristent rain interruptions are heading this game toward a draw.