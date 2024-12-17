Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a hamstring injury, England's all-rounder Ben Stokes remains determined to bounce back stronger.

His fitness is crucial for England's upcoming series against Zimbabwe, India, and Australia.

Stokes has sustained a left hamstring injury (Image source: X/@ICC)

'I ain't holding back' - Injured Ben Stokes remains defiant

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:36 am Dec 17, 2024

What's the story England's Test captain Ben Stokes has re-injured his left hamstring during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. The injury was sustained on the third day of the match, with Stokes leaving the field and not returning for New Zealand's second innings. An update from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed he will undergo a scan to assess the extent of his injury.

Stokes's injury history and impact on England's performance

Notably, Stokes had first injured his hamstring in August during The Hundred, missing four Tests. However, he made a comeback for England's series against Pakistan and New Zealand. In Hamilton, Stokes bowled 36.2 overs, his most in a Test since 2022, before pulling up during his 13th over of New Zealand's second innings. He didn't come out to bat in the fourth innings as England were folded for 234 while chasing 658.

Stokes's determination to recover and future plans

The 33-year-old all-rounder was disappointed but stayed determined to bounce back. "Every setback I come back stronger," he told BBC Sport. England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said injuries are an inevitable part of the game and suggested managing Stokes's bowling loads in future matches.

Stokes's fitness crucial for England's upcoming series

Stokes's fitness is important for England, with the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, India, and Australia. England coach Brendon McCullum had stressed Stokes's importance as a maverick player who pushes boundaries. "If you try to chisel off any rough edges of those types of mavericks, you end up with a vanilla product," McCullum had said.

Stokes's injury may impact his participation in SA20 league

Stokes's latest injury could affect his involvement in the SA20 league with MI Cape Town from January 9. The ECB has the power to pull him out of the tournament if required. This also makes any possible return to white-ball cricket for Stokes ahead of the Champions Trophy difficult.