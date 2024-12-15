Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2025 WPL auction, uncapped Indian players made headlines with Mumbai all-rounder Simran Shaikh being signed by Gujarat Giants for ₹1.90 crore, while G Kamalini from Tamil Nadu was acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.60 crore.

RCB bagged Prema Rawat, another uncapped all-rounder, for ₹1.20 crore, who had previously shone in the Uttarakhand Premier League.

Uncapped Indian players shine in 2025 WPL auction

By Parth Dhall 07:05 pm Dec 15, 202407:05 pm

What's the story The 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini auction, which took place in Bengaluru on December 15, was ruled by uncapped Indian players. Notably, Simran Shaikh emerged as the costliest player after being roped in by Gujarat Giants for ₹1.90 crore. Despite her underwhelming show with UP Warriorz in 2023 where she managed just 29 runs in nine matches, Shaikh earned big bucks. Here are further details.

Simran Shaikh: ₹1.90 crore

Mumbai all-rounder Simran Shaikh has been signed by the Gujarat Giants (GT) for a whopping ₹1.90 crore. The event witnessed an intense bidding war between the Giants and Delhi Capitals for Shaikh's services. She went unsold in the 2024 WPL auction but staged a comeback with 176 runs in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, including a top score of 47.

G Kamalini: ₹1.60 crore

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Tamil Nadu's young all-rounder G Kamalini, for a whopping ₹1.60 crore in the 2025 WPL auction. The bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians started from her base price of ₹10 lakh, indicating her high demand after recent domestic performances. Kamalini also displayed her talent as the second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy, scoring 311 runs in eight matches.

Prema Rawat: ₹1.20 crore

RCB managed to bag Prema Rawat, the uncapped all-rounder, for ₹1.20 crore. Rawat, the latest addition to RCB, was instrumental in Mussoorie Thunders's triumph in the maiden Uttarakhand Premier League. She displayed her talent by picking four wickets in a mere three matches. This performance surely led to the fierce bidding war for her in the WPL mini-auction.