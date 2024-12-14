Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket stars Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have retired from international cricket, marking the end of their significant contributions to Pakistan's cricket history.

Amir, known for his role in Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy victories, retires with 271 international wickets, while Wasim ends his career with 117 wickets and 1,540 runs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed gratitude for their service, as both players played their last games during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This is Amir's second retirement (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Amir retires from international cricket for 2nd time

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:13 pm Dec 14, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Famed Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket. The decision was announced on December 14, months after Pakistan's early exit from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. This is Amir's second retirement after he had initially announced it in December 2020 and returned for the recent T20 World Cup. "After careful consideration, I have taken the decision to retire from international cricket," Amir said on his official X handle.

Career overview

Amir's career: Triumphs and tribulations

Amir's illustrious career, which started on a promising note, was marred by a five-year ban for spot-fixing in 2010. Despite the setback, he was instrumental in Pakistan's triumphs in the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. He retires with 271 international wickets at an average of 27.98 in all formats. "These decisions are never easy but are inevitable," Amir had acknowledged while announcing his retirement.

Teammate's retirement

Imad Wasim follows suit with retirement announcement

Amir's retirement was followed by his teammate, Imad Wasim's, who retired a day earlier. Wasim, who played only white-ball formats for Pakistan, ended his career with 117 wickets and 1,540 runs in 130 matches. "It has been a great journey representing my country and the fulfillment of a huge dream," said Wasim while thanking fans and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Board's response

PCB expresses gratitude to retiring players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has thanked both Amir and Wasim for their services to Pakistan cricket. PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed thanked both players for their services and wished them success in their future endeavors. Both Amir and Wasim played their last games during Pakistan's dismal campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Stats

A look at his international stats

Amir featured for Pakistan in 36 Test matches, claiming 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He claimed four five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/44. The Pakistan seamer also played 61 ODI matches, registering 81 wickets in the format at 29.62, with a best of 5/30. The 32-year-old pacer also played 62 T20Is, taking 71 scalps at 21.94.

Twitter Post

Here is Amir's post!