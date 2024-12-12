Summarize Simplifying... In short Former India off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer and Mithali Raj have left Gujarat Giants (GG), with Al Khadeer now coaching the India Under-19 women's team.

GG have a new set up (Image Source: X/@Giant_Cricket)

Mithali Raj, Nooshin Al Khadeer exit Gujarat Giants: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 06:50 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer have parted ways with Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants (GG), ahead of the 2025 season. Raj, a former India captain, was a mentor for GG in the first two editions of the tournament. She has now joined the Andhra Cricket Association in a similar capacity, where she will look after state pathway structures and the senior team.

Coaching shift

Al Khadeer's new role and GG's coaching changes

Al Khadeer, a former India off-spinner who was an assistant coach for GG in the first two seasons, is now coaching the India Under-19 women's team. The team is preparing for the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia next year. Despite these departures, Michael Klinger will continue as GG's head coach while Daniel Marsh and Pravin Tambe have joined as batting and bowling coaches respectively.

Team outlook

Klinger's vision for Gujarat Giants's future

Klinger has been excited to build on last season's foundation with retained players. "Our focus remains on fostering a winning mindset, and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve as a team," he said. He also pointed out that many GG players have represented India since last season, which he believes would make their squad stronger for the upcoming season.

Performance review

Gujarat Giants's performance and auction prospects

Owned by Adani Sportsline, GG finished last in both previous WPL editions and now have ₹4.4 crore for the upcoming auction. They released six players, including Sneh Rana who captained them initially. Other released players include Lea Tahuhu and Veda Krishnamurthy. Despite having notable players like Laura Wolvaardt and Ash Gardner, GG struggled to advance beyond league stages previously. The franchise aims to improve its performance in the upcoming season.

