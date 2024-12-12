Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's recent poor performance in Test cricket has sparked a debate about his batting position.

While some, including former coach Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar, advocate for his return to the top order, a BCCI Level 3 coach suggests he should bat at No. 6 due to technical issues in his game.

As India prepares for the third Test against Australia, Ricky Ponting suggests Sharma reclaim his opener slot, but the final decision could significantly impact India's strategy and performance.

Rohit managed 3 and 6 in Adelaide

Ponting concerned over Rohit's Test form, suggests batting position change

By Rajdeep Saha 07:30 pm Dec 12, 202407:30 pm

What's the story Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has expressed concerns over Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's current form in Test cricket. After missing the first Test for the birth of his second child, Sharma managed just 3 and 6 runs in Adelaide. Ponting feels Rohit should reclaim his opening position considering his experience and leadership role, and KL Rahul could shift to the middle order to accommodate this.

Performance analysis

Rohit's recent performance under scrutiny

Rohit's poor run of late has been a talking point, with the Indian skipper managing just 142 runs in his last 12 innings at an average of 11.83. Ponting stressed that Rohit himself would know about these performance issues. He also added that the Adelaide pitch was difficult for most batters, which could have played a part in the Indian skipper's struggles.

Batting debate

Technical issues and batting position debate

Contrarily, a BCCI Level 3 coach advised Rohit against opening in Brisbane due to technical issues in his game. The coach highlighted limited footwork and shorter front-foot stride due to age as factors making him vulnerable against quality bowling attacks with the new ball. The coach recommended Rohit bat at No. 6 in Brisbane, where he might face an older ball with less movement, allowing him to play more freely and score quickly.

Top order support

Support for Rohit's return to top order

Despite the coach's advice, former coach Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar back Rohit's return to the top order. They point out his ability to be aggressive and expressive as an opener. Rohit's stats in SENA countries reveal a better average as an opener (37.8) than elsewhere (less than 30). However, experts argue these numbers aren't convincing enough for a permanent opening role.

Strategy impact

Impact on India's strategy in upcoming match

As India gears up for the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, the debate over Rohit's batting position rages on. The decision will likely affect India's strategy and performance in the upcoming match. Ponting has suggested Sharma reclaim his opener slot and Rahul be moved down the order, but it remains to be seen how Team India will respond to these suggestions.