18-year-old Indian GM D Gukesh ousted Chinese GM Ding Liren

By Rajdeep Saha 07:12 pm Dec 12, 202407:12 pm

What's the story 18-year-old Indian GM D Gukesh ousted Chinese GM Ding Liren in the final Game 14 of the FIDE World Championship. He has become the youngest world champion in the history of chess. With his monumental win, Gukesh also became just the 18th GM. He is also the second Indian GM after the legendary Viswanthan Anand to win this prestigious title.

Performance

Gukesh secures the requisite 7.5 points

As per PTI, Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Ding. He won the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part. Liren made a blunder at move 55 when he moved his rook to f2. Ding realized his mistake and was forced to eventually resign.

Feats

A sound 2024 for Gukesh

In April 2024, Gukesh participated in the 2024 Candidates Tournament and won the prestigious title. In September 2024, Gukesh featured in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest as part of the Indian team. He put up a dominant performance on board one and won an individual gold medal. In October. Gukesh entered the FIDE world top-five for the first time.