Here's why KL Rahul parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants

By Parth Dhall 12:06 pm Nov 13, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has acknowledged team owner Sanjiv Goenka's comments after his exit from the franchise. The cricketer clarified that his decision to leave was taken before Goenka's comments on player retention. "The decision was made already. I don't know what the comments are but they must have come after the retentions were made," said Rahul in an interview with Star Sports.

New beginnings

Rahul's desire for a fresh start in IPL

Rahul had said he wanted a fresh start and to explore new opportunities in the IPL. He had said, "Just felt like I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to play somewhere I can find some freedom and team atmosphere would be something lighter, much more balanced." This comes after his three-year stint with LSG.

Career review

Rahul's performance and approach at LSG

During his time with LSG, Rahul's performance was inconsistent. He scored 616 runs in 2022 before witnessed a dip the next year due to injuries. His defensive style was often criticized, having a strike-rate of less than 135 during this period. However, he still took the Super Giants to the playoffs in their first two seasons. They were in the bottom half of the points table in IPL 2024.

Team dynamics

Rahul's aspiration for a balanced team atmosphere

Rahul stressed on the need for a balanced and relaxed team environment, referring to teams like the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. "I wanted to play in a team atmosphere where it is lighter," he said. Despite attempting to create such an environment at LSG with coaches Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir, and Justin Langer, Rahul felt the need to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

Goenka

Here's what Sanjiv Goenka had stated

Following the retention announcement, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had revealed that the franchise retained those players who they believed would keep aside their "personal ambition". After LSG's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, Goenka was spotted having an animated discussion with Rahul. The on-screen interaction sparked speculations about Rahul's future with the franchise. Despite releasing Rahul, there were rumors that LSG might bid for him again in the auction.