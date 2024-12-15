Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajat Patidar's exceptional performance in the SMAT final led his team to victory, scoring an unbeaten 81 from just 40 balls.

This season, he's been on fire, scoring his 5th fifty and accumulating 428 runs in 10 matches.

His powerful hitting, including six fours and six sixes in the final, has been a game-changer, proving his strength in the sport.

Rajat Patidar finishes SMAT campaign with 428 runs (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Rajat Patidar smashes 40-ball 81* versus Mumbai in SMAT final

By Rajdeep Saha 06:37 pm Dec 15, 202406:37 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh skipper Rajat Patidar continued his excellent form in the 2024/25 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patidar showed his big-game prowess once again. After hitting a rapid 29-ball 66* in the 2nd semi-final versus Delhi, Patidar was excellent in the final against Mumbai on Sunday. His unbeaten 81 from 40 balls helped MP get to a commendable 174/8 in 20 overs.

Patidar's effort helps MP in SMAT final

Patidar arrived in the middle when his side was reeling at 48/3 after 7.4 overs. Soon MP became 54/4. Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer added 32 runs before another 52-run stand was stitched alongside Rahul Batham. The MP skipper's heroics helped the team add 33 runs in the last two overs. It was clean hitting from Patidar, who has gone from strength to strength.

SMAT: 5th fifty for Patidar this season

Patidar made the difference for his side in the final. His unbeaten 81 from 40 balls had six fours and six sixes. He struck at 202.50. In 10 SMAT matches this season (9 innings), Patidar slammed 428 runs at 61.14. This was his 5th fifty of the tournament. In addition to 32 fours, he has smashed 27 sixes, striking at a whopping 186.08.

17th career SMAT fifty for Patidar

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 48th SMAT match, Patidar has raced to 1,664 runs at an average of 40.58. He registered his 17th fifty. His strike rate is 157.87 in the tourney.

Will RCB appoint Patidar as captain?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to announce their skipper for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Patidar seems to be a top candidate for the job. He was retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction and now his sensational SMAT campaign adds more glitter.