Summarize Simplifying... In short South African cricket has seen some explosive batting in T20I, with players like Hendricks, Richard Levi, Faf du Plessis, Morne Van Wyk, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Rilee Rossouw scoring centuries.

Notably, Rossouw became the first from a Test-playing nation to score back-to-back T20I centuries.

These performances have led to record-breaking chases and victories, showcasing the strength of South African cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Reeza Hendricks slammed 117 vs Pakistan (Image source: X/@ICC)

These South African batters boast centuries in T20I cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 am Dec 14, 202409:47 am

What's the story South African batter Reeza Hendricks has reached a major career milestone by scoring his maiden T20I century. He achieved the milestone during the second T20I match against Pakistan, scoring 117 runs off just 63 balls in Centurion. His blistering innings comprised of seven fours and 10 sixes, and was instrumental in South Africa's successful chase of a 207-run target. Here we look at other SA batters with T20I hundreds.

#`1

Reeza Hendricks and Richard Levi

Hendricks's explosive batting helped in destroying the Pakistan bowling attack. He shared a vital 157-run partnership for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen, who remained unbeaten on 66. This helped South Africa chase down the target in 19.3 overs. Meanwhile, Richard Levi was the first Proteas batter with a T20I hundred. His 117* off 51 balls helped SA chase down 174 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2012.

#2

Faf du Plessis and Morne Van Wyk

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis hammered 119 off 56 balls to lead South Africa to a total of 231 for seven after being sent in to bat in the 2015 Wanderers T20I against the West Indies. Though WI won that game, du Plessis still owns the highest-individual score for SA in this format. Three days after du Plessis's ton, Morne Van Wyk scored 114* (70) against WI as South Africa won by 69 runs.

#3

Quinton de Kock's bilsterring hundred

South Africa scripted the highest successful chase in T20I history after beating West Indies in Centurion last year. SA accomplished the 259-run target in the 19th over as Quinton de Kock starred for them. He brought up his ton off 43 balls but perished right after. His knock was laced with nine fours and eight sixes. He struck at 227.27.

#4

David Miller owns multiple tons

David Miller was the first SA batter to score multiple centuries in T20I cricket. In 2017, he made a stunning 101* off 36 balls in Potchefstroom as SA posted 224/4 against Bangladesh and later recorded an 84-run win. In 2022, Miller nearly pulled off what could have been a record-breaking victory for South Africa in the Guwahati T20I against India. He smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 deliveries as SA fell 16 runs short while chasing 238.

#5

Rilee Rossouw smashed back-to-back T20I centuries

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw became the first player from a Test-playing nation to score back-to-back T20I centuries. He scored a stunning 100 off 48 deliveries against India in the Indore T20I and followed it up with another hundred (109 off 56 balls) against Bangladesh in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. SA comfortably won both these games.