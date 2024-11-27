IPL 2025 mega auction: Money spent, whopping deals, and more
The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw all 10 franchises complete their squads for the next three seasons. Rishabh Pant, who bagged a ₹27 crore contract with Lucknow Super Giants became IPL's most expensive player. He surpassed Shreyas Iyer, who was earlier picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore. Jos Buttler was the most expensive overseas player (₹15.75 crore). Over ₹600 crore were spent over two days at the 2025 IPL mega auction.
IPL 2025 auction sees record spending
The IPL 2025 auction saw a whopping ₹639.15 crore being spent, breaking the previous record of ₹551.70 crore in 2022. Teams filled up to 182 out of the 204 slots available. Punjab Kings, who had the biggest purse of ₹110.50 crore, spent nearly all of it at ₹110.15 crore. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru shelled out ₹82.25 crore to strengthen their squad for the upcoming seasons.
A look at team-wise expenditure
The IPL 2025 auction witnessed teams shelling out different amounts to bolster their squads. Chennai Super Kings spent ₹54.95 crore, Mumbai Indians ₹44.80 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders ₹50.95 crore, and Rajasthan Royals ₹40.70 crore. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans had similar spends of ₹68.90 crore and ₹68.85 crore respectively while Delhi Capitals spent a whopping ₹72.80 crore to complete their squad.
Marquee players dominate IPL 2025 auction
Six marquee players dominated the IPL 2025 auction - Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc and Rishabh Pant. Teams splurged a whopping ₹110 crore to buy these high-profile cricketers from Set 1 of the marquee players category. Punjab Kings made headlines by buying Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore and using their RTM option to buy back Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore after a fierce bidding war started by Chennai Super Kings.
A look at other notable numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has become only the second player after Pat Cummins to have total ₹50-plus crore at IPL auctions (combined). Notably, Glenn Maxwell has extended his sold price across six auctions to ₹49.5 crore. PBKS bought him for ₹4.2 crore. Besides, Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat was sold for the 13th time at an IPL auction, the most for a player. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, became the youngest player ever to earn an IPL contract.