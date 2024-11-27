Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 auction broke records with ₹639.15 crore spent, surpassing the previous ₹551.70 crore record in 2022.

Punjab Kings, with the largest purse, spent nearly all of their ₹110.50 crore, while marquee players like Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Shreyas Iyer dominated the auction.

Notably, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Over ₹600 crore were spent over two days at the 2025 IPL mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction: Money spent, whopping deals, and more

By Parth Dhall 07:27 pm Nov 27, 202407:27 pm

What's the story The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw all 10 franchises complete their squads for the next three seasons. Rishabh Pant, who bagged a ₹27 crore contract with Lucknow Super Giants became IPL's most expensive player. He surpassed Shreyas Iyer, who was earlier picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore. Jos Buttler was the most expensive overseas player (₹15.75 crore). Over ₹600 crore were spent over two days at the 2025 IPL mega auction.

Auction highlights

IPL 2025 auction sees record spending

The IPL 2025 auction saw a whopping ₹639.15 crore being spent, breaking the previous record of ₹551.70 crore in 2022. Teams filled up to 182 out of the 204 slots available. Punjab Kings, who had the biggest purse of ₹110.50 crore, spent nearly all of it at ₹110.15 crore. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru shelled out ₹82.25 crore to strengthen their squad for the upcoming seasons.

Team spending

A look at team-wise expenditure

The IPL 2025 auction witnessed teams shelling out different amounts to bolster their squads. Chennai Super Kings spent ₹54.95 crore, Mumbai Indians ₹44.80 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders ₹50.95 crore, and Rajasthan Royals ₹40.70 crore. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans had similar spends of ₹68.90 crore and ₹68.85 crore respectively while Delhi Capitals spent a whopping ₹72.80 crore to complete their squad.

Player acquisitions

Marquee players dominate IPL 2025 auction

Six marquee players dominated the IPL 2025 auction - Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc and Rishabh Pant. Teams splurged a whopping ₹110 crore to buy these high-profile cricketers from Set 1 of the marquee players category. Punjab Kings made headlines by buying Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore and using their RTM option to buy back Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore after a fierce bidding war started by Chennai Super Kings.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has become only the second player after Pat Cummins to have total ₹50-plus crore at IPL auctions (combined). Notably, Glenn Maxwell has extended his sold price across six auctions to ₹49.5 crore. PBKS bought him for ₹4.2 crore. Besides, Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat was sold for the 13th time at an IPL auction, the most for a player. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, became the youngest player ever to earn an IPL contract.