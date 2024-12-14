Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand cricketer Will Young recently surpassed 1,000 Test runs, contributing significantly to the team's recent victories.

His performance was particularly noteworthy in the historic 3-0 triumph against India, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Tim Southee is set to retire after this series, leaving behind a legacy of 389 Test wickets, second only to Richard Hadlee's 431 for New Zealand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

With his 41st run, Young touched the 1,000-run mark (Image source: X/@ICC)

Will Young goes past 1,000 Test runs: Decoding stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:18 am Dec 14, 202410:18 am

What's the story New Zealand got off to a flying start in the third Test against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Captain Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42), who replaced Devon Conway, added 105 runs for the opening wicket. This opening stand is New Zealand's best in their last 28 Tests. Meanwhile, Young went past 1,000 Test runs during his stay. Here are his stats.

Player's feat

Young's impressive performance and milestone

Young was instrumental in New Zealand's blistering start, hitting 10 of the team's 14 boundaries by lunch. His superb innings featured fine cover and off-drives, a sharp cut for four off Byrdon Carse, and a well-timed on-drive. With his 39th run, Young touched the 1,000-run mark in Test cricket. He fell prey to Gus Atkinson soon after lunch.

Stats

1,000 runs for Young

Young's 42 from 92 balls had 10 fours. In 20 matches (35 innings), Young now owns 1,003 runs at 30.39. He has registered nine fifties with 89 being his best score. 275 of his runs have come against England at 25, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes two fifties. 421 of his runs have come in home games at 26.31.

DYK

Dream series against India

Young was instrumental in NZ's historic 3-0 triumph in the away Test series against India last month. In the absence of the injured Kane Williamson, Young batted at number three and delivered consistently. He received the Player of the Series award, having clocked scores worth 33, 48*, 18, 23, 71, and 51,

Southee

Southee's final Test appearance for New Zealand

Meanwhile, the match is also special as it will be fast bowler Tim Southee's last Test for New Zealand on home soil. Southee, who will retire after this three-Test series at 36, has taken 389 wickets in Tests. He is second only to Richard Hadlee's 431 for New Zealand. He made his Test debut against England in 2008 with a memorable debut of 77* and 5-55.