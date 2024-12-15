Isa Guha faces backlash for racially-insensitive comment about Jasprit Bumrah
Former England cricketer-turned commentator, Isa Guha has come under fire for making a racially-insensitive remark about Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The incident took place on Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane. Guha was commentating alongside former Australian pacer Brett Lee for Fox Sports, when she called Bumrah a "primate," drawing immediate criticism for its racial undertones. Notably, Bumrah has already taken a fifer in the ongoing Brisbane Test.
Guha's comment stirs memories of past cricket controversy
The term 'primate' used by Guha is especially sensitive considering the history of India and Australia in cricket. It reminds one of the 2008 'Monkeygate' scandal, where Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was accused of calling Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds a "monkey." Singh was initially suspended but later had his ban lifted after an appeal. The similarity of the incidents has led to comparisons on social media, with some fans calling Guha's comment a second coming of Monkeygate.
Bumrah's performance unaffected by controversy
Despite the controversy over Guha's comment, Bumrah continued to shine in the match. He took five wickets for 72 runs in Australia's first innings, including that of Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney early on Day 2. However, centuries from Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith took their team to 405/7 by the end of Day 2. A win at Gabba would bring Australia closer to a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final while crushing India's hopes.
Fans demand sensitivity in sports commentary
The incident involving Guha's comment has sparked conversations about racial sensitivity in sports commentary. Fans are demanding accountability and sensitivity while addressing players from diverse backgrounds. The backlash highlights the need for mindful language use in public broadcasts, particularly in an international sport like cricket that unites players and audiences from different cultural backgrounds.