Summarize Simplifying... In short Isa Guha, a cricket commentator, is facing criticism for a racially-insensitive remark about Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, drawing parallels to the 2008 'Monkeygate' scandal.

Despite the controversy, Bumrah's performance remained stellar in the match against Australia.

The incident has sparked a demand for more sensitivity in sports commentary, emphasizing the importance of mindful language in public broadcasts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Isa Guha has faced backlash for her comments on Bumrah

Isa Guha faces backlash for racially-insensitive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

By Parth Dhall 07:25 pm Dec 15, 202407:25 pm

What's the story Former England cricketer-turned commentator, Isa Guha has come under fire for making a racially-insensitive remark about Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The incident took place on Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane. Guha was commentating alongside former Australian pacer Brett Lee for Fox Sports, when she called Bumrah a "primate," drawing immediate criticism for its racial undertones. Notably, Bumrah has already taken a fifer in the ongoing Brisbane Test.

Historical context

Guha's comment stirs memories of past cricket controversy

The term 'primate' used by Guha is especially sensitive considering the history of India and Australia in cricket. It reminds one of the 2008 'Monkeygate' scandal, where Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was accused of calling Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds a "monkey." Singh was initially suspended but later had his ban lifted after an appeal. The similarity of the incidents has led to comparisons on social media, with some fans calling Guha's comment a second coming of Monkeygate.

Match progress

Bumrah's performance unaffected by controversy

Despite the controversy over Guha's comment, Bumrah continued to shine in the match. He took five wickets for 72 runs in Australia's first innings, including that of Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney early on Day 2. However, centuries from Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith took their team to 405/7 by the end of Day 2. A win at Gabba would bring Australia closer to a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final while crushing India's hopes.

Public reaction

Fans demand sensitivity in sports commentary

The incident involving Guha's comment has sparked conversations about racial sensitivity in sports commentary. Fans are demanding accountability and sensitivity while addressing players from diverse backgrounds. The backlash highlights the need for mindful language use in public broadcasts, particularly in an international sport like cricket that unites players and audiences from different cultural backgrounds.