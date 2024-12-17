Summarize Simplifying... In short The Minnesota Vikings made NFL history by overcoming a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime, marking the biggest comeback in the league.

#ThisDayThatYear: Vikings complete NFL's biggest comeback, overcome a 33-point deficit

What's the story On December 17, 2022, the Minnesota Vikings achieved an unforgettable feat, completing the largest comeback in NFL history by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Indianapolis Colts. The thrilling victory not only secured their place in the record books but also solidified their resilience and determination. Here's more about the historic game and the incredible NFL record.

Vikings' historic rally sets NFL comeback record

The Vikings delivered the NFL's greatest comeback, overcoming a 33-point halftime deficit to defeat the Colts 39-36 in overtime. Kirk Cousins led the charge with 460 passing yards and four touchdowns, including a 64-yard screen pass to Dalvin Cook that helped tie the game late. Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal sealed the win, set a new NFL record for resilience and determination.

Top of the Vikings' biggest comeback victories

The Vikings have a history of remarkable comebacks, highlighted by their 33-point rally against Indiana (2022, largest in NFL history. Other notable turnarounds include a 24-point deficit overcome against San Fransisco 49ers (1977) and a 23-point comeback versus NE Eagles (1985). Their resilience was also evident in a 21-point win against the 49ers (1965) and a 20-point rally to defeat the Denver Broncos (2019).

Brief on the largest comebacks in the NFL

The Vikings hold the record for the largest NFL comeback, rallying from a 33-0 deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in 2022. Meanwhile, only nine games in NFL history have seen teams win after trailing by 25+ points, including Buffalo Bills' 35-3 playoff comeback in 1992 and New England's 28-3 Super Bowl LI triumph. Notably, Matt Ryan played in two of these historic losses.

Top five comebacks in NFL history

As mentioned the Vikings' historic 33-point comeback against the Colts in 2022 leads the list of thrilling NFL turnarounds. Other notable games include Joe Montana sparking a 28-point 49ers rally in 1980, Buffalo's 26-point comeback over the Colts in 1997, and two 25-point recoveries: Cleveland's 2014 win over Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals' 1987 victory against Tampa Bay Buccaneers.