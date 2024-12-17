Tim Southee bids emotional farewell to Test cricket
New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in international cricket, Tim Southee, has bid an emotional farewell to Test cricket after his team's 423-run victory over England in the third Test in Hamilton. Although the series was clinched by England 2-1, the win was a fitting farewell for Southee. He thanked Sir Richard Hadlee for his tribute speech and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and his family for their unwavering support in his 17-year career.
Southee's career achievements and final Test match
New Zealand captain Tom Latham praised Southee's contribution to the team, on and off the field. Southee ended his career with 391 wickets in 203 innings and seven half-centuries, with a best of 77. In his final Test, England were bowled out for 234 while chasing a target of 658, despite a brief partnership between Joe Root and Jacob Bethell.
New Zealand's largest Test victory and future prospects
Notably, the victory in Hamilton equaled New Zealand's largest Test win by runs, matching a previous triumph over Sri Lanka in 2018. Meanwhile, the match also marked a significant transition for New Zealand's bowling attack as Trent Boult is no longer contracted by NZC. Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke are expected to lead the pace attack moving forward.
Southee's heartfelt gratitude to teammates and fans
In his farewell speech, Southee thanked his teammates from the bottom of his heart, saying they made the journey so much more fun. He also thanked the fans who stood by the team through thick and thin. "Finally I'd like to thank the fans. It's always great to turn out in front of numbers and this week has been really special," said Southee, adding he can't wait to watch future matches as a fan now.