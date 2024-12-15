Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajinkya Rahane emerged as the top scorer in the SMAT 2024/25 tournament, racking up 469 runs in 8 innings, with an impressive average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 164.56.

His performance, including a 56-ball 98 in the semi-finals, played a crucial role in Mumbai's victory over Baroda in the final.

Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane finished the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season as the top scorer

Ajinkya Rahane finishes SMAT 2024/25 campaign as top scorer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:57 pm Dec 15, 202407:57 pm

What's the story Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane finished the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season as the top scorer. Rahane, who was excellent throughout the campaign, scored a valuable 30-ball 37 in the final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Sunday. Mumbai were chasing 175 runs against MP and Rahane helped his side build the innings. Venkatesh Iyer dismissed Rahane in the 12th over. Here's more,

Rahane works hard for Mumbai in final

Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw early on before Rahane added 32 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer and another 42 with Suryakumar Yadav. Rahane was dismissed after a stunning catch at deep point off Venkatesh's bowling. Rahane rocked back and played an uppish square cut, but Rahul Batham held on to a sharp catch. Rahane's 37 was laced with four fours. He struck at 123.33.

Rahane ends campaign with 469 runs

Rahane finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He ended up with 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and strike rate of 164.56 from 8 innings (Matches: 9). His scores this season were 13, 52, 68, 22, 95, 84, 98 and 37. He slammed 46 fours and 19 sixes. Rahane scored a breath-taking 56-ball 98 in the semis, helping Mumbai beat Baroda.

Rahane's SMAT and T20 stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane has raced to 1,438 career SMAT runs at 28.19. Meanwhile, he owns 48 fifties and two tons in T20s. He owns a tally of 6,852 runs in T20s at 29-plus.

Mumbai win SMAT 2024/25 final

Mumbai beat Baroda in SMAT 2024/25 final on Sunday. Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 81 helped MP get to 174/8 in 20 overs. In response, Rahane, Suryakumar (48) and Suryansh Shedge (36*) helped Mumbai win the match.