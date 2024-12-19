Summarize Simplifying... In short Jay Shah, the youngest-ever ICC chairman, has a vision to balance multiple cricket formats, promote advanced technologies, and introduce marquee events globally.

Year-Ender: Jay Shah becomes youngest-ever ICC chairman

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:51 am Dec 19, 202411:51 am

What's the story The year 2024 was significant for Indian cricket as Jay Shah, the former Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took over as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC announced his appointment on August 27. He assumed the new role officially on December 1, 2024. At just 35, Shah became the youngest-ever chairman of the global cricket body.

Future vision

Shah's commitment to ICC and future plans

In an official statement, Shah thanked the nomination and promised to work closely with the ICC team as well as member nations. He stressed on the need for balancing multiple cricket formats, promoting advanced technologies, and introducing marquee events to global markets. Shah also stressed on cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as a major turning point for the sport's growth.

Career path

Shah's journey from BCCI secretary to ICC chairman

Notably, Shah has been an influential figure in cricket administration since he became the BCCI secretary in 2019. He had also been the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) since January 2021. His election as ICC's Independent Chair is viewed as a major milestone in his career. However, he had to give up his roles at BCCI and ACC due to ICC regulations against dual roles.

Statement

Shah's vision for cricket's global growth

In his first statement as ICC Chair, Shah thanked the ICC Directors and Member Boards for their support and trust. He called this an exciting time for cricket, with preparations on for the LA28 Olympic Games. Shah also emphasized the need to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans across the globe.

Career

Shah's journey in cricket administration

Shah's cricket administration career started with the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2009. He was instrumental in developing the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, he was appointed the youngest-ever Honorary Secretary of the BCCI. As ICC Chair, he has huge opportunities and challenges like managing multiple formats—Test, ODI, T20—and promoting women's cricket.

Information

Do you know?

Shah became the fifth Indian to hold the highest authoritative post in ICC. He joined the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. Meanwhile, Shah took over from Greg Barclay as the new ICC chairman.