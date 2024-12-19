Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Karthik recently shared that Ashwin aspires to emulate the bowling style of Sunil Narine, praising Ashwin's risk-taking and innovative approach.

Karthik, who considers Ashwin the greatest cricketer from Tamil Nadu, was surprised by his sudden retirement but believes it was timely, despite a slight dip in performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ashwin has retired from international cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Karthik reveals Ashwin's aspiration to emulate Narine's bowling style

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:01 am Dec 19, 202411:01 am

What's the story Veteran Indian off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The news was confirmed on December 18, after India's third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Dinesh Karthik, Ashwin's former teammate at the national and state (Tamil Nadu) level, shared an interesting anecdote about the spinner post-retirement. He revealed that Ashwin once wanted to bowl like West Indies's Sunil Narine.

Boundary breaker

Ashwin's desire to push boundaries in cricket

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik recalled a conversation with Ashwin during an Asia Cup match. He quoted Ashwin saying, "I want to bowl like Sunil Narine because if he can get away with what he is doing, I want to do it as well." Karthik praised Ashwin's ability to push boundaries and take risks that others might hesitate to take.

Praise

Karthik hails Ashwin as Tamil Nadu's greatest cricketer

Karthik praised Ashwin's growth from a 'one-trick pony' to a bowler with several variations. He called him "the greatest-ever cricketer that's come out from Tamil Nadu." Karthik also emphasized Ashwin's intelligence and capacity to innovate in the middle of games or series, calling him an "absolute geek and scientist."

Timely exit

Karthik believes Ashwin's retirement is timely

Karthik was surprised by Ashwin's sudden retirement but admitted that there was a slight dip in his performance. He said Ashwin could have continued playing for India in home matches for another few seasons. But he eventually backed Ashwin's decision to retire at this time. "I think he has taken the decision at the right time," Karthik said.