Summarize Simplifying... In short Simran Shaikh, an uncapped batter who dreams of meeting Virat Kohli and playing for the Indian national team, has been signed by the Gujarat Giants for the Women's Premier League 2025.

She previously played for UP Warriorz, where her powerful performance and impressive strike rate were praised.

The Giants' squad also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Laura Wolvaardt, and they're looking forward to leveraging the diverse skills and experiences of their players in the upcoming tournament.

Shaikh was bought by the Gujarat Giants in the 2025 WPL auction

WPL: Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh dreams to meet Virat Kohli

By Parth Dhall 05:31 pm Dec 17, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Simran Shaikh, the uncapped batter who recently made headlines in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, aspires to meet Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. Shaikh was bought by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping ₹1.9 crore from a base price of ₹5 lakh. This made her the most expensive pick of the 2025 WPL mini auction. Here are further details.

Career goals

Shaikh's aspirations and responsibility

Not just Kohli, Shaikh also dreams of playing for the Indian national team. She said, "My dream is to meet Virat Kohli once. I just want a jersey of India and that is why I am making all these efforts." After being bought by the Gujarat Giants, she said about her new responsibility, "After getting such a huge amount, it's now my responsibility to perform for them."

Team contribution

Shaikh played for UPW in inaugural season

Notably, Shaikh has already represented the UP Warriorz in the tournament's inaugural season, having played nine games. Her performance was recognized by head coach Michael Klinger who lauded her power and impressive strike rate as valuable assets to the team. He said, "Simran Shaikh is another valuable addition to the team. She brings a lot of power and has an impressive strike rate."

Team lineup

Gujarat Giants's squad for WPL 2025

The Gujarat Giants's full squad for the Women's Premier League 2025 also features Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Laura Wolvaardt, among others, alongside Simran Shaikh. The team will be hoping to make the most of the varied skillsets and experiences of the players in the upcoming tournament.