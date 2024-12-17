WPL: Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh dreams to meet Virat Kohli
Simran Shaikh, the uncapped batter who recently made headlines in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, aspires to meet Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. Shaikh was bought by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping ₹1.9 crore from a base price of ₹5 lakh. This made her the most expensive pick of the 2025 WPL mini auction. Here are further details.
Shaikh's aspirations and responsibility
Not just Kohli, Shaikh also dreams of playing for the Indian national team. She said, "My dream is to meet Virat Kohli once. I just want a jersey of India and that is why I am making all these efforts." After being bought by the Gujarat Giants, she said about her new responsibility, "After getting such a huge amount, it's now my responsibility to perform for them."
Shaikh played for UPW in inaugural season
Notably, Shaikh has already represented the UP Warriorz in the tournament's inaugural season, having played nine games. Her performance was recognized by head coach Michael Klinger who lauded her power and impressive strike rate as valuable assets to the team. He said, "Simran Shaikh is another valuable addition to the team. She brings a lot of power and has an impressive strike rate."
Gujarat Giants's squad for WPL 2025
The Gujarat Giants's full squad for the Women's Premier League 2025 also features Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Laura Wolvaardt, among others, alongside Simran Shaikh. The team will be hoping to make the most of the varied skillsets and experiences of the players in the upcoming tournament.