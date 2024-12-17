Summarize Simplifying... In short In the latest ICC WODI rankings, India's Smriti Mandhana has climbed to the second spot after her record century, trailing behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

Mandhana is second in the ICC WODI Rankings

ICC Rankings: India's Smriti Mandhana gains big after record century

By Parth Dhall 05:21 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has made great strides in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings. She now occupies the second position in the WODI batting rankings and the third position in WT20I rankings for batters. This rise comes after her record-breaking knock against Australia, where she became the first woman to record more than three WODI centuries in a year.

ODI leaders

Wolvaardt and Ecclestone lead ODI batting and bowling rankings

The updated ICC WODI Batting Rankings are headed by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt with a rating of 773. Mandhana jumped three places to second and now has a rating of 734. Meanwile, England's Sophie Ecclestone leads the bowling list with a rating of 771. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp heads the all-rounders' category with a rating of 444.

ODI movers

Sutherland and Gardner improve positions in ODI rankings

Annabell Sutherland jumped 15 spots to 29th in WODI Batting Rankings after her 110 against India. Ashleigh Gardner jumped two places to third in WODI Bowling Rankings after her stunning 5/30 against the same opposition. Arundhati Reddy jumped 48 places to 51st in the WODI Bowling Rankings as she took four wickets for 26 runs against Australia.

Information

Mandhana occupies second spot in WT20I Batting Rankings

Mandhana has also jumped a place to reach the third spot in the WT20I rankings for batters. She now has 741 rating points and is behind Australia's Beth Mooney (757) and Tahlia McGrath (748).