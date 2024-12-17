Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket star, Tim Southee, has retired from Test cricket, leaving behind an impressive record.

Southee, known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, took 391 wickets in 107 Tests, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand.

Not just a bowler, Southee also scored 2,245 runs, hitting 98 sixes, and holds the record for the most Test wickets at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, and for New Zealand in home conditions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tim Southee bowed out with the second-most Test wickets for New Zealand

Tim Southee retires from Test cricket: His notable Test records

By Parth Dhall 03:55 pm Dec 17, 202403:55 pm

What's the story New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in international cricket, Tim Southee retired from Test cricket after his team's 423-run victory over England in in Hamilton. Although the series was clinched by England 2-1, the win was a fitting farewell for Southee. In his 17-year illustrious career, Southee scaled new heights, setting the bar high. Have a look at his notable records in the format.

Wickets

A look at his Test career

Southee made his Test debut in March 2008 in the Napier match against England. He emerged as a consistent wicket-taker who could swing the ball both ways. His impactful spells, especially at the start of the innings, started making headlines. Southee eventually finished with 391 wickets from 107 Tests at 30.26. His tally included 15 five-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 3.02.

Information

Second-most Test wickets for NZ

Southee bowed out as the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Test cricket. He is only behind the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 431 wickets in the format. Only two other NZ bowlers have taken 300+ Test wickets.

Information

Southee's domination in Christchurch

Southee also has the distinction of taking the most Test wickets at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Over the years, he took 63 scalps at 23.74 on this ground. Notably, Southee has the second-most Test wickets by a NZ bowler at a venue.

Information

Most Test wickets for NZ at home

Southee owns the most Test wickets for New Zealand in home conditions. He snapped up 234 wickets from 59 games at 28.79 in this regard. His tally includes nine fifers. Hadlee is the only other NZ bowler with 200+ Test wickets at home.

Batting

Over 1,000 runs with bat; 98 sixes

Southee was also a potent batter down the order for the Kiwis in Test cricket. He scored 2,245 runs across 107 Tests, thereby getting the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format. Notably, Southee hit 98 sixes, the joint fourth-most in Tests along with Chris Gayle. They are only behind Ben Stokes (133), Brendon McCullum (107), and Adam Gilchrist (100).

Records

Other notable Test records of Southee

Southee also has the distinction of recording 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in Test cricket. He took his first five-wicket haul aged 19 years and 102 days (his debut Test). Notably, Southee has the fourth-most wickets taken caught by a wicket-keeper (115). He bowled a total of 23,490 balls, the most by a NZ seamer in Test history.