Summarize Simplifying... In short Will Young, the Kiwi cricketer, scored his third Test half-century against England, contributing to New Zealand's strong start.

Young's performance, along with fellow half-centurion Kane Williamson, helped the hosts finish the day at 13.

Earlier, New Zealand bowlers, led by Matt Henry, dismantled England's batting, leaving them trailing by 204 runs.

Young's impressive performance also marked his surpassing of 1,000 career Test runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Young starred for the hosts with a 60-run knock (Image source: X/@ICC)

Will Young slams his third Test half-century vs England: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:42 pm Dec 15, 202412:42 pm

What's the story New Zealand are running away with the third Test against England at Seddon Park, Hamilton, having extended their lead to 340 runs. The Black Caps scored 347/10 in their first innings and bundled England for a paltry 143. The day ended with New Zealand sitting pretty at 136/3 in their second innings. Will Young starred for the hosts with a 60-run knock. Here we look at his stats.

Player performance

Another fine hand from Young

The Kiwis were again off to a fine start with openers Tom Latham (19) and Young adding 35 runs. Young, who scored 42 in the first innings, made an impressive 60 in the second. The latter then stitched an 80-run stand with fellow half-centurion Kane Williamson (50*) as the hosts finished the day at 136/3. Young fell to opposition skipper Ben Stokes at the stroke of stumps.

Bowling attack

New Zealand bowlers dismantled England's batting

Earlier in the day, Matt Henry was instrumental in breaking England's batting line-up, scalping a four-wicket haul. William O'Rourke also picked up key wickets, including Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and Harry Brook. Their brilliance meant the visitors were bundled out for 143. This meant they were trailing by a mammoth 204 runs as New Zealand posted 347/10 batting first. Latham (63) and Mitchell Santner (76) starred for NZ in the first innings.

Career

1,000 runs for Young

Young scored 42 from 92 balls in his first outing and backed it up with an 85-ball 60. Playing his 20th Test, Young has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,060) at 31.26. He has registered 10 fifties with 89 being his best score. 335 of his runs have come against England at 27.91, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes three fifties. 481 of his runs have come in home games at 28.29.

DYK

Dream series against India

Young was instrumental in NZ's historic 3-0 triumph in the away Test series against India last month. In the absence of the injured Williamson, Young batted at number three and delivered consistently. He received the Player of the Series award, having clocked scores worth 33, 48*, 18, 23, 71, and 51,