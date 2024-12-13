Summarize Simplifying... In short The owner of a Lanka T10 cricket team, Thakkur, has been arrested on match-fixing charges, marking Sri Lanka as the first South Asian country to criminalize such acts.

Despite this scandal, the tournament will continue as planned, with an ICC anti-corruption unit representative overseeing the event.

Galle Marvels's owner Prem Thakkur has been arrested (Image Source: kkr.in)

Lanka T10 team owner arrested on match-fixing charges: Details here

What's the story Galle Marvels's owner Prem Thakkur has been arrested on charges of match-fixing in the ongoing Lanka T10 League. Sri Lanka's Sports Police Unit arrested him from a hotel in Kandy, where the tournament is being held. The arrest came after a foreign player complained about a fixing approach made by Thakkur. Here are the details.

Legal proceedings

Thakkur remanded under Sri Lanka's anti-corruption law

As per ESPNcricinfo, Thakkur was produced before the Colombo Magistrate's Court on Friday and has been remanded till December 16. He was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, a legislation that makes Sri Lanka the first South Asian country to criminalize match-fixing. The law prescribes penalties including fines and up to 10 years in prison for such offenses.

Tournament continuity

Lanka T10 tournament to continue despite match-fixing scandal

Despite Thakkur's arrest, the tournament director for Lanka T10, Samantha Dodanwela, confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled." Incidentally, this incident has raised concerns about the integrity of this inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League. A representative from the ICC anti-corruption unit is present in Sri Lanka to oversee the tournament at Sri Lanka Cricket's request.

Previous case

Thakkur's arrest follows similar incident in LPL

Thakkur's arrest isn't an isolated incident, earlier this year, Tamim Rahman, co-owner of another franchise in Sri Lanka's Lanka Premier League, was also arrested on similar charges. The Lanka T10 League is Sri Lanka's first attempt at hosting a T10 franchise league. The event rights are managed by a consortium including Innovative Production Group, T Ten Sports Management, and T Ten Global Sports.