Rohit Sharma upset with latecomer Yashasvi Jaiswal: Report
Indian's Test captain Rohit Sharma was upset when young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was late for the team's departure from Adelaide. The squad was scheduled to leave for Brisbane for the third Test against Australia of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per reports, as Jaiswal was late to reach the hotel lobby, and the team bus left without him. Here are further details.
Jaiswal's late arrival disrupts team's schedule
The entire Indian contingent, including Rohit and coach Gautam Gambhir, waited for Jaiswal but eventually left without him. Jaiswal arrived nearly 20 minutes late before taking a hotel car to reach the airport. The team was to catch a 10am flight, with departure from the hotel scheduled for 8:30am. Two busses were arranged for the team and support staff, but Jaiswal's delay caused inconvenience.
Jaiswal scored a fine ton in Perth
On the field, Jaiswal will continue to open India's innings along with KL Rahul. The former scored an incredible century in the Perth Test before recording a golden duck in Adelaide. He would hope to bounce back in Brisbane.
Series leveled at 1-1
The five-Test Border-Gavaskar series is leveled at 1-1. India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs, whereas Australia responded firmly with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide's Day/Night Test. Notably, India need to win their remaining three Tests in order to make the ICC World Test Championship final. India have won only one of their seven Tests in Brisbane.