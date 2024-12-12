Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's rough patch continues with a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League, marking their 7th game without a win.

The team's defense has been a concern, conceding 23 goals in their last 10 matches, while only scoring 12.

Manchester City's poor run of form continued (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Juventus blank Manchester City 2-0 in Champions League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:35 am Dec 12, 202403:35 am

What's the story Manchester City's poor run of form continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Juventus. Matchweek 6 of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season saw Pep Guardiola's men lose in Turin. Second-half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie saw Italian giants Juventus claim a famous win. City have won just once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

One win in last 10 matches across competitions

City suffered a 7-game winless run, losing five in a row. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Feyenoord in matchweek 5 of the Champions League before Liverpool downed them in the Premier League. City's 7-match winless run ended with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. They drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace thereafter. And now, they were beaten by Juventus.

23 goals conceded in their last 10 matches

Across their last 10 games in all competitons, Guardiola's men have conceded a whopping 23 goals. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in nine matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 12 goals. City have posted 7 defeats, 2 draws and one win in this run, keeping a single clean sheet.

City's status in the Champions League

After six Champions League games, City have two wins, two draws and two defeats. They have eight points and are winless in three successive games. City are placed 22nd and face a risk of being eliminated. They face Paris Saint-Germain away next.

Juventus rise to 14th with this victory

Juventus have rose to 14th with this victory against Manchester City. They have three wins, two draws and a defeat after six games. They have 11 points under their belt.

Here are the match stats

Juventus managed 10 attempts to City's 12. However, the hosts had 5 shots on target compared to the visiting side's three. City had 34 touches in the opposition box to Juventus' 12. City dominated possession (69%).

Two second-half goals see City suffer

Federico Gatti was denied by Ederson but Juventus kept the play alive with Kennan Yildiz down the left. The player's deep cross saw Vlahovic beat Josko Gvardiol in a 50-50 battle and power the ball toward goal. Ederson tried his best to keep it off the line but the referee deemed it as goal. City was caught next on the counter and McKennie scored.

Here are the key records made

Vlahovic has scored the most goals among Serie A players in all competitions since the start of 2024 calendar year (22). Juventus are unbeaten against City in each of their last six European meetings. For the first time in his managerial career, Guardiola has seen his team concede two-plus goals in three consecutive matches in the Champions League.