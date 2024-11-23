Arsenal returned back to winning ways (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Premier League: Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

By Rajdeep Saha 10:44 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Arsenal returned back to winning ways, beating an in-form Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home in matchweek 12 of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Before Saturday's win, Arsenal were three games winless in all competitions and hadn't won in the Premier League across four matches. Victory sees the Gunners stay fourth with 22 points. Notably, they are level with Chelsea at the moment.

Arsenal and Forest's story so far this season

From 12 games, Arsenal have won six in addition to drawing four and losing two. Chelsea are above Arsenal in terms of goals scored. Arsenal's goal difference is +9. Forest suffered their 3rd defeat of the season and are sixth with 19th points.

Saka is involved in 12 Premier League goals this season

Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal for Arsenal before setting up Thomas Partey for the second. Playing his 181st Premier League match, Saka has raced to 51 goals. He also owns 43 assists. In the ongoing Premier League campaign, Saka has contributed with four goals and 8 assists. Overall, the Englishman 63 goals in 246 appearances for the Gunners across competitions.

Here are the match stats

Arsenal made 19 attempts with 7 shots on target. Forest had 7 attempts but failed to register a shot on target. Arsenal had 1.40 expected goals compared to Forest's 0.40. Arsenal had 47 touches in the opposition box and 67% ball possession.

Summary of the contest

Saka scored in the 15th minute with a sensational strike from Martin Odegaard's assist as Arsenal dominated the opening half. Before that, Arsenal had a goal chalked off for offside. In the 2nd half, Saka teed up Partey, who scored a screamer from 25 yards. Teenager Ethan Nwaneri then scored Arsenal's third from Raheem Sterling's cut-back to help Mikel Arteta's side claim three points.