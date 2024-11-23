Chelsea have moved to third in the Premier League 2024-25 standings (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Premier League: Chelsea move to third with win over Leicester

By Rajdeep Saha 08:23 pm Nov 23, 202408:23 pm

What's the story Chelsea have moved to third in the Premier League 2024-25 standings with a 2-1 win over hosts Leicester City in matchweek 12 on Saturday. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca saw his side get the job done in a visit against his former club. Nicolas Jackson scored for the Blues in the 15th minute before Enzo Fernandes made it 2-0. Leicester scored a late penalty.

Information

Chelsea are third with 22 points collected

After 12 matches, the Blues are placed third with 22 points. Chelsea have won six games in addition to drawing four and losing two. Maresca's Chelsea have scored the joint-highest goals this season (23). Meanwhile, the Foxes are 16th with 10 points (L6).

Information

Here are the match stats

Chelsea made 16 attempts with 7 shots on target. Leicester had one shot on target from four attempts. Chelsea dominated ball possession (64%) and owned an 86% pass accuracy from 600 passes. Chelsea created four big chances and earned nine corners.

Summary

Chelsea in control of the tie

Jackson's press on Wout Faes led to an error from the latter as he tucked the ball into the bottom corner after a return pass from Fernandez. Chelsea controlled the game thereafter before the Foxes ended the half with some positivity. Wilfred Ndidi and Kasey McAteer pulled their shots just wide of the target. Chelsea added a second with Fernandez scoring from a header.

Information

Leicester earn a late penalty to score via Ayew

Leicester were awarded a late penalty when Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia clipped Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the penalty area. Jordan Ayew stepped up to score his third league goal of the season.

Opta stats

Key feats attained by the Blues

Leicester are now winless in five of their last six matches against the Blues (D1, L5). Chelsea have lost just one of their last 8 Premier League away matches against the Foxes (W5 D2). Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League games in which they've led at half time (W22 D9).

Information

Felix impresses for Chelsea

Joao Felix made his first Premier League start this season and had an impressive game. As per Squawka, he won nine duels and had five touches in the opposition box. He completed four successful take-ons and created one chance in addition to three shots.