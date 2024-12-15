Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith scored his 10th Test hundred against India, matching Joe Root's record, despite India's early bowling success led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Smith and Head's partnership, their second 200-plus stand against India, helped Australia surpass 300 runs after a rain-shortened first day.

This sets a challenging task for India in the ongoing Brisbane Test match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Smith ended his lean run with this knock (Image source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith equals Root with 10th Test hundred versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:39 am Dec 15, 202411:39 am

What's the story Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith has ended his lean with a superb century. Travis Head and Smith ran riot on the second day of the third Test against India in Brisbane, taking Australia to a commanding position. Both batters slammed centuries en route to a double-hundred stand. Meanwhile, this was Smith's 10th Test hundred vs India, the joint-most against the opposition. He equaled England's Joe Root in this regard.

Bowling woes

Bumrah shines amid India's bowling struggles

Jasprit Bumrah was India's early star, taking two Australian wickets. But as the ball got older, India's bowlers struggled. Notably, Head joined Smith in the middle with the scorecard reading 75/3. The former dominated the partnership as he found boundaries for fun after getting settled. His brilliance took the Aussies past 300. Smith played the second fiddle but kept the scorecard moving.

Match resume

Australia resume after rain-shortened 1st day

After a rain-shortened first day, Australia resumed their innings, with Smith finding his form again under pressure. Despite Bumrah's efforts, India's bowlers couldn't keep the Head-Smith partnership in check. This has set a challenging task for India ahead in the Brisbane Test match. Meanwhile, this was a much-needed hundred for Smith as his previous score in this series read 2, 0, & 17.

Information

Do you know?

This was Head and Smith's second 200-plus stand against India in Tests as they added 285 runs in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. As per Cricbuzz, only Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke recorded more 200-plus partnerships for Australia against India in whites (3).